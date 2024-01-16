Associa Minnesota And Cities Management Host “Roaring 20S” Fundraiser To Benefit Associa Cares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKLYN PARK Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota , and Cities Management , both leading providers of community management services throughout the greater Twin Cities metro area, recently hosted their 2nd Annual Charity Gala-Mixer to benefit the company's affiliate charitable organization, Associa Cares . Taking a page from the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, the event theme was The Great Gatsby, with attendees encouraged to dress in their best“Roaring 20s” attire. More than 200 employees, branch leaders, board members, and vendor partners turned out for a fun-filled evening of music, dancing, and networking.

Vendor partner sponsors of the gala were able to meet with a wide range of Associa Minnesota and Cities Management branch leaders, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors serving Associa-managed communities throughout the Minneapolis / St. Paul region. It was an excellent opportunity to directly market their respective companies and services to managers who collectively request proposals for millions of dollars in services every year.

The gala's title sponsor was PCS Residential , a market leader in helping homeowners and property managers navigate and manage insurance claims to restore windows, roofing, and siding damage within a customer-first approach that results in fair claim compensation.

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2007, Associa Cares has distributed in excess of $5 million to more than 3,700 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. For more information, please email ... or visit .

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors and contributors who once again helped make our annual themed fundraiser a tremendous success,” said Associa Minnesota Branch President JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMSR®, PCAM®.“Their generous support continues to make a meaningful and positive impact in our community and those which we serve.”

