Glioblastoma Market Size Worth USD 5.99 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

The global glioblastoma market size was USD 2.46 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in Research & Development (R&D), and rapid technological advancements in glioblastoma are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing prevalence of brain cancer is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) there were around 10 million deaths, or approximately one in six attributable to cancer in 2020, making it the leading cause of death worldwide. American Cancer Society estimated there are 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022. Glioblastoma is the most commonly occurring primary malignant brain tumor.

Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 15 November 2023, GCAR and CBCF announced the launch of glioblastoma trial in Australia. The patient-centered, adaptive platform trial registered to evaluate different therapy for patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma, a serious brain malignancy. The trial evaluates many medicines or combinations from different pharmaceutical partners at the same time.

Furthermore, technological advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Artificial intelligence (AI) is another factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 17 November 2022, Calyx Medical Imaging announced its partnership with Neosoma to provide Neosoma HGG, an AI-based neuro-oncology software device, to its customers developing treatments for glioblastoma, the most common and challenging type of primary brain cancer. Neosoma's AI imaging expertise aligns well with Calyx's extensive experience in clinical trial imaging and the knowledge gained from supporting nearly 100 neuro-oncology clinical trials. This partnership aims to increase access to Neosoma HGG and help advance the development of new glioblastoma treatments.

The high cost of therapy is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Rising demand for brain cancer therapy and a captive market have allowed drug manufacturers to consistently raise prices, placing a significant financial burden on individuals and healthcare systems. Glioblastoma treatment often requires long periods of time, which significantly increases total cost of treatment

Segment Insights

Treatment Insights:

On the basis of treatment, the global glioblastoma market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery procedure, and others.

The radiation therapy accounted for largest revenue share in the global glioblastoma market in 2022. This is attributed to advancements in radiation therapy techniques, such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), have improved the precision and effectiveness of treatment. These techniques minimize damage to healthy brain tissue while maximizing tumor irradiation. This therapy was combined with surgery, chemotherapy, and emerging therapies such as immunotherapy, to achieve synergistic treatment effects. This multi-modal approach has enhanced overall treatment efficacy and solidified radiation therapy's position in glioblastoma management

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global glioblastoma market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC).

The hospital segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global glioblastoma market during the forecast period because hospitals offer a multidisciplinary approach to brain cancer disease care. Hospitals provide a comprehensive array of glioblastoma treatment services, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and supportive care. In addition, hospitals are at the forefront of adopting and implementing advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies for glioblastoma. This access to cutting-edge technology allows hospitals to provide the most effective care for glioblastoma patients. Moreover, hospitals provide essential supportive care services, such as pain management, rehabilitation, and palliative care, which are important for glioblastoma patients, hence driving revenue growth of this segment. Furthermore, hospitals have advanced medical facilities and expertise to administer different therapy safely and effectively.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global glioblastoma market in 2022 owing to increasing prevalence of brain cancer. In 2020, National cancer Institute estimated there were 180,047 Individuals living with brain and other nervous system cancer in the U.S. In 2021, American Brain tumor association estimated there were over 84,000 individuals that were diagnosed with a primary brain tumor.

In addition, key strategic initiatives as well as partnerships between major market companies especially in the U.S. is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. For instance, on 20 January 2023, Century Therapeutics announced the acquisition of Empirica Therapeutics to leverage their expertise in developing induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. This acquisition accelerates Century Therapeutics' efforts to bring iPSC-derived immune effector cell products to patients, with the potential to cure brain cancer

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global glioblastoma market during the forecast period. This is due to rapid growth in its healthcare infrastructure, with the development of new hospitals, clinics, and specialized cancer treatment centers. In addition, governments implementing various initiatives and increasing funding for cancer research and treatment, which supports the development of new glioblastoma therapies and improving access to treatment, is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes of individuals in the Asia Pacific region is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

