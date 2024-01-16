Cority Marks Year Of Significant Expansion And Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanded Solutions, Key Partnerships Reinforced Company's Position as Industry Leader

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading global enterprise EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority , reported today that 2023 was a year of continued transformation for the company as it expands its role as a global industry leader. Fueled by pioneering product advancements, key partnerships, and strategic acquisitions, the company swiftly responded to market needs and meaningfully supported customers with its innovative EHS and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) solutions. This proactive approach earned Cority recognition for its crucial role in shaping the evolving EHS & sustainability landscape and solidified its position as a trusted partner.“As the global economy transforms and businesses adapt to new norms, our customers increasingly seek solutions that offer seamless integration across EHS domains,” said Mark Wallace, Cority CEO.“We are dedicated to refining and evolving our products to meet these developing needs and are honored to continue to be recognized as an industry leader for our efforts.”Cority's 2023 highlights include:Product Innovations. Cority launched a series of new solutions and significant product enhancements. These included the introduction of Cority's Quality Essentials, Industrial Hygiene Essentials, Permit to Work, Ergonomics Essentials, and Enhanced Occupational Medicine solutions. Notable advancements within Cority's existing products included the integration of telehealth capabilities into Cority's Occupational Health Solution, global benchmarking within Cority's Sustainability Cloud, EPA-ready electronic forms for hazardous water reporting, and an innovative digital badge capability for Cority's training programs.Industry Recognition. Cority reinforced its standing as an industry frontrunner, garnering recognition in key industry reports and awards for its industrial hygiene essentials, water management, ergonomics essentials, and telehealth capabilities. Independent research firm Verdantix consistently named Cority as a market leader recognizing its leadership in Verdantix's 2023 Green Quadrant reports for Process Safety Management (PSM) Software, Enterprise Carbon Management Software, EHS Software and ESG Reporting and Data Management Software. Cority also received accolades for its innovative solutions and customer value. Awards included Canadian Occupational Safety Magazine's Readers Choice Award, Occupational Health and Safety Magazine's New Product of the Year, and Private Equity Wire's Best ESG Advisory and Consultant. Additionally, Environment + Energy Leader awarded Cority Product of the Year for the fifth consecutive year.Sustainability Initiatives. Strengthening its sustainability commitment , Cority acquired sustainability software company Greenstone which marks the third sustainability-focused acquisition for Cority in the past three years, including WeSustain and Reporting21. These strategic acquisitions further the Company's investment in sustainability, expand its global footprint and augment its suite of ESG solutions, helping customers to better collect, manage, and report on their sustainability performance. Launching its sustainability advisory services program, Cority provided customers with access to over 70 global consultants skilled in diverse areas, including climate strategy, carbon foot printing, voluntary and regulatory reporting, biodiversity, compliance, responsible investing, supply chain sustainability, and more. Additionally, Cority's Sustainability Committee, combined with the Greenstone team post-acquisition, has allocated additional resources to the Company's initiatives. Key highlights from this year's efforts include: the formation of a dedicated outreach committee to engage employees in the company's initiatives, the initiation of programs aimed at reducing Cority's carbon footprint, and the implementation of Employee Volunteer Days, enabling team members to serve in their communities.Expanded Team. Partnerships. The global Cority team grew significantly, welcoming key leadership hires, including Ted Kail as Cority's chief product officer, and Matt Nelson as vice president, strategic alliances. With the addition of over 50 professional services consultants and other customer supporting roles, and critical expansions to offices in London and New York.In addition, as part of the continued commitment towards global safety and promoting safety culture, Cority also joined hands with One Percent Safer on the occasion of World Safety Day, to create more awareness around safety in the workplace and reducing the number of Serious Injuries & Fatalities (SIFs).Global Customer Success Stories. In 2023, Cority celebrated notable successes in customer engagements, including two Verdantix Innovation Excellence Awards won by BSWH for Safety and Social Impact and Fujitsu for Climate Innovation respectively. Cority also welcomed EDP, a leading Portuguese energy company, into its customer community, providing an integrated safety solution to support EDP's commitment to zero accidents and a culture of well-being. Additionally, our implementation team achieved a commendable 35% increase in customer go-lives compared to the previous year, emphasizing our dedication to delivering value and ensuring the success of our customers in their EHS journey.Cority's achievements in 2023 demonstrate its commitment to innovation, industry leadership, and global sustainability. As the regulatory landscapes evolve and companies increasingly seek comprehensive and easy-to-implement EHS and ESG solutions, Cority remains at the forefront of the industry and well-positioned to help customers make more responsible business decisions.

