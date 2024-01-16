Empathy! Concert With Broadway Stars: Dan Lauria, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung & Elliott Masie On January 18Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empathy! Concert for the Workplace and Workforce with Broadway Stars: Dan Lauria, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung & Elliott Masie on January 18th

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Empathy! is a key element in the success and health of our workforce, workplaces and communities. The MASIE Learning Foundation invites business leaders and colleagues to a free one-hour online concert and conversation on Thursday, January 18th from 3 to 4 pm Eastern Time.This is the 47th Empathy! Concert hosted by Elliott Masie and Telly Leung, with Broadway Stars and Business Leaders - over 100,000 colleagues have watched and participated in the Empathy! concerts in the past 3 years.In addition, the Empathy! Concert will include Veronique Enos Kaefer, Vice President of Philanthropy at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, as MASIE is donating $25,000 to support the research and education by this important organization.We will also include perspectives from learning leaders and our participants in this live, interactive concert. In these constantly changing times, we combine a sense of thankfulness and empathy for the challenges and evolutions of our workplaces, careers, and lifestyles.Reserve a space at:Empathy! ConcertThursday, January 18th from 3 pm to 4 pm ESTFeaturing songs, stories and perspectives from:.Telly Leung: Allegiance, Glee, Warrior, Rent, Aladdin and Co-Host – Empathy Concerts.Courtney Reed: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aladdin, In the Heights, Mamma Mia!.Dan Lauria: Broadway – Just Another Day, Lombardi, and A Christmas Story: The Musical; TV - The Wonder Years.Wes D'Alelio: TOMMY and Songwriter.Vernoique Enos Kaefer: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.Elliott Masie: Learning Collaborative and MASIE Learning Foundation Chair, Broadway ProducerEmpathy is a key force in these times of change, evolutions, and shifts. Perspectives from Learning Leaders will be shared during the Concert.Empathy! Concert & Conversations – Thursday, January 18th from 3 pm to 4 pm EST. Reserve a free space at

