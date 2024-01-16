Stafford Communications Expands Its CX And Knowledge Process Capabilities Becoming A Division Of Premier BPO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stafford Communications Group Acquired By Premier BPO

- CJ Stafford, President, Stafford Communications GroupNEW PROVIDENCE , NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stafford Communications , a leading North American contact center renowned for its high-quality customer engagement services in the consumer packaged goods, healthcare, and beauty care industries, announced its strategic acquisition by Premier BPO, a rapidly growing global provider of knowledge process outsourcing services. This transformative union sets the stage for a new era of exceptional customer experiences and right-shoring capabilities.A Global Reach and Technology Innovation"This is a game-changer for Stafford Communications," commented CJ Stafford, President of Stafford Communications Group. "By leveraging Premier BPO's global reach and right-shoring expertise, we can now seamlessly extend our high-touch, high-quality services to a wider audience, ensuring consistent excellence across any location and the potential benefits of global labor efficiencies.""We are thrilled to welcome Stafford Communications into the Premier BPO family," stated Ali Din, Chief Executive Officer at Premier BPO. "The team at Stafford has tenured industry experts and a dedication to client success and enhancing business outcomes. The new combined organization enables us to deliver even greater value to a broader range of clients and accelerate our value proposition as an innovative leader in customer experience solutions."Expansion of Services and CapabilitiesWith over 25 years of industry experience in CPG (consumer packaged goods) and a variety of healthcare markets, including OTC, regulated medical devices, prescription drugs, and patient engagement; Stafford recognizes the need to add extended capabilities.“What I'm really excited about is that we will be able to leverage Premier BPO and offer clients more services and really fast track our technology, analytics, and reporting offerings,” noted CJ Stafford.With a growing demand for cloud-based data analytics and AI-powered customer engagement tools, Stafford Communications can now leverage Premier BPO's expanded service offerings, including AI-based automation, advanced business intelligence tools, and Knowledge Process Outsourcing capabilities.As a division of Premier BPO, Stafford Communications will enhance its strong reputation in the CPG, healthcare, and beauty care segments by providing clients with access to expert program management resources, global right-shoring solutions, and access to extensive technology innovation and automation capabilities, while maintaining its focus on quality, compliance, and customer care solutions.Stafford Communications is excited to become a part of Premier BPO, maintaining its commitment to high-quality, high-touch client services while being able to offer a broader range of value-added capabilities.About Stafford Communications Group:Stafford Communications Group, a Division of Premier BPO, is a distinguished contact center firm specializing in customer service, compliance, and consulting services. Partnering with top brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food, consumer packaged goods, and beauty care, Stafford ensures seamless alignment between high-level customer service initiatives, compliance expertise, and marketing programs for maximum impact. As part of Premier BPO, Stafford offers clients right-shoring global options and access to technology-driven knowledge process solutions. Learn more at .About Premier BPO:Premier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client's business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services-an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach-across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than industry average. Learn more at .

