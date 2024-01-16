Meaningful Discussions In The Houses Will Bring Better Results: Speaker

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, July 16 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that only meaningful discussions in the Houses will bring better results in the public interest.

He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to live up to the aspirations of the people and fulfill the responsibility of public welfare.

“Only if the party and the opposition work together in the public interest will we be able to take the state forward on the path of development,” the Speaker said while addressing the concluding session of the enlightenment program organised for the newly elected MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.

He said that the public has elected you with the confidence that you will discharge your constitutional responsibilities well.

“The more time MLAs spend in the House, the more logically they will be able to present their views,” the Speaker said.

He said that the Rajasthan Assembly has glorious traditions and customs.“It has also been playing the role of a guide for other legislatures of the country,” he said.

He said that it has been proved that democracy is the best method of governance and it has been a part of India's lifestyle.

“The functioning of democracy is also reflected in our thoughts and actions. Our democratic processes are an example for the whole world,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha said that the innovations made by the MLAs in their respective areas should also be discussed in the House.

“This will provide an opportunity to learn from each other's experiences,” he said.

He said that now the time has come that we adopt new technologies.“The more technology we use, the better we can communicate,” he said.

He said that the process of putting questions in the Assembly should be online and the Assembly should be paperless and that the main function of the Legislature is to make laws.

“While making laws and rules, members should pay special attention and discuss extensively. The more the law is discussed, the more beneficial and effective it will become,” the Speaker added.

