Ajinkya's Super 10 Powers Tamil Thalaivas To Big Win Over Patna Pirates

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Ajinkya Powar scored a Super 10 as Tamil Thalaivas registered a dominating 41-25 over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Tuesday.
Ajinkya was the star for the Thalaivas with 10 points, while raider Narender chipped in with 6 points.
Narender picked up a couple of raid points as the Thalaivas inched ahead at 4-2 in the third minute. However, Sudhakar effected a magnificent raid to level the scores at 4-4. But Ajinkya and Sagar picked up a raid and tackle point respectively to reduce the Pirates to just three members on the mat.
The Thalaivas rode on the momentum and inflicted an All Out to take a massive lead at 12-6 in the 11th minute. Sagar continued to shine as the Thalaivas extended their lead further at 16-8 in the 14th minute.
The side from Tamil Nadu found a way to stop Sudhakar and Sachin from scoring raid points consistently and eventually went into the break leading at 20-11.
Pawar effected a fantastic raid in the opening minutes of the second half and reduced the Pirates to just two members on the mat. Moments later, the Thalaivas inflicted another All-out to lead comfortably at 25-11 in the 24th minute. Ankit pulled off a brilliant tackle on Narender in the 29th minute, but the Thalaivas continued to dominate at 31-14.
The Thalaivas continued to put pressure on their opponents for the rest of the game and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.
