Calero Welcomes Darian Hong As CFO To Drive Financial Excellence In Technology Expense Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero announces the appointment of Darian Hong as Chief Financial Officer, marking a strategic move to enhance financial acumen and cement its position as the dynamic leader within the technology expense management industry.



Hong brings a dynamic blend of financial expertise and comprehensive understanding of business strategy that aligns seamlessly with Calero's vision for the future. Recognizing the need for an operationally focused leader to help steer Calero through its next phase of growth, Scott Gilbert, CEO of Calero, stated,



Continue Reading

Calero appoints CFO Darian Hong to drive growth and cement position as market leader in technology expense management.

Darian Hong joins Calero as Chief Financial Officer

Post this

"I am extremely excited to announce the start of our new CFO, Darian Hong. As Calero continues our drive to deliver as the innovative market leader in the telecom, mobile, and SaaS management space, it was clear that we needed an experienced, operationally focused, and metric-driven CFO. Setting the bar high, we were fortunate enough to find in Darian a candidate that exceeds our expectations."



Hong brings a wealth of experience, having successfully led large and complex organizations to growth and market leadership, acting as CFO of Velocify, WebPT, Act!, and Raintree Systems.

While focused on finance, his expertise spans operations, sales, and product management, ensuring a holistic approach to achieving Calero's goals and driving continuity and efficiency across departments. Hong will focus time across both improved internal processes and customer-focused initiatives within Calero, including Managed Bill Pay and an enhanced end-user transaction experience.



Commenting on his appointment, Hong said,

"I am thrilled to join Calero, a company at the forefront of the technology expense management market. Calero's commitment to innovation and performance aligns with my professional goal of helping organizations save money that can be reallocated to fund future growth initiatives; I am excited to join the team and help the company deliver a new level of excellence and leadership."



Gilbert concluded the announcement by highlighting Calero's continued investment in offering the only platform capable of delivering a seamless expense management solution across telecom, mobility, and SaaS, saying,

"While others in the industry scale back on technology and people, Calero continues to increase our investments in those two areas. Darian will fill a critical role in delivering metric-driven analyses we can leverage to forecast and manage the business's continued growth."

Learn more about Calero leadership

and the single platform solution

at Calero .

About Calero

Calero is the leading Technology Expense Management provider, managing over $25 billion in spend worldwide for thousands of organizations in 102 countries. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer success, Calero partners with organizations to provide a modernized, centralized technology expense management solution that supports Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, and SaaS Subscription Management. Calero is the industry leader in initiatives that solve pervasive market problems and continues to be recognized by industry analysts for award-winning achievements. The company is committed to serving customers with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control, and optimization of their entire technology ecosystem.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $16 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: .

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a Boston-based middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Calero