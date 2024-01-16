Acclaimed Canadian Chefs Launch “Aramé”, A New Kind Of Culinary Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brainchild of Chefs Robert Clark C.M. and Julian Bond will ignite sustainability, innovation and connection

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian culinary scene is poised for an exciting boost, courtesy of an innovative made-in-Vancouver consultancy business launched by two of the region's most celebrated chefs.

Aramé - a novel sustainable culinary consultancy - is the brainchild of Chef Robert Clark C.M. and Chef Julian Bond . With a collective experience spanning over six decades between them, the duo will work with both new and established hospitality clients, providing services that range from conceptualization and menu development, kitchen design, lease evaluation, business audits, brand strategy, staff training, and more.

“Our industry is arguably one of the most complex to work in,” says Chef Clark.“It calls for a delicate balance of both creativity and business acumen. Being a skilled chef doesn't inherently translate to business prowess, and not every GM or operational leader has fully mastered recipe development and menu design. Success demands a fusion of both.”

Chef Bond concurs, noting high rents alongside expensive ingredients and labour costs mean it's critical for every hospitality business owner to optimize operations.“We are enthusiastic about elevating our clients' endeavours and fostering enduring success and our expertise, earned through years of toil, positions us to guide businesses towards optimization.”

The pair first met as young chefs in the early '90s, and connected over shared interests in innovation and creativity, ethical ingredients and techniques, and commitment to their craft. Now partnering together, they intend to bring the business and art of cooking to life. Their venture's name, Aramé, draws inspiration from a variety of sea kelp native to the temperate Pacific Ocean waters - summing up their shared dedication to sustainable food systems.

These two culinary catalysts boast extensive backgrounds beyond just managing kitchens. By re-examining education, food supply systems, product research and development and encouraging industry cooperation, they have truly helped transform the hospitality landscape.

Chef Bond began his culinary journey in the United Kingdom and flourished in various Vancouver kitchens before assuming esteemed positions as executive chef and restaurateur. After several high-profile appointments including Corporate Executive Chef at Cactus Club Restaurants, the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame inductee settled into a 12-year stint as CEO and Executive Chef of Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts. There, he ran day-to-day operations of the 12,000-square-foot Culinary Centre with a team of 28 staff members, 220 students on campus and multi-million dollar annual sales.

In contrast, Chef Clark's career soared as he drew acclaim and awards for his unique perspective and pioneering approach to local seafood as Executive Chef at upscale spots like Vancouver's C Restaurant, Raincity Grill, and Nu. In 2005, he co-founded the Ocean Wise Seafood Program, simplifying sustainable seafood choices for diners and shoppers. In 2007, he too was inducted into the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame, followed by the 2011 SeaWeb Sustainable Seafood Champion, and in 2020, he was named a Member of the Order of Canada (C.M.), the country's highest civilian honour recognizing individuals for outstanding achievements and contributions to the nation.

Together, these long-time friends, seasoned entrepreneurs, and advocates for culinary excellence aim to ignite a vibrant culture of taste, innovation, and connection in the Canadian food, beverage and hospitality industry by helping industry professionals and hospitality businesses achieve lasting, sustainable success. Aramé officially launches on January 16.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit arameculinar . Stay updated by following @arameculinar on Instagram, /arameculinar on Facebook and ArameCulinar on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ARAMÉ CULINARY CONSULTING | The brainchild of long-time friends and culinary luminaries Chef Robert Clark C.M. and Chef Julian Bond, Aramé is a sustainable and innovative culinary consultancy that brings the business and art of cooking to life. With more than six decades of acclaimed experience between them, Clark and Bond have done it all, from leading recipe and product research and development; running kitchens to launching business start-ups; overseeing budgets, buying, and human resources; running culinary schools; even co-founding the country's most successful sustainable seafood certification program. At Aramé, the duo work with new and existing hospitality clients to elevate and optimize their operations and help them achieve enduring success. Services range from conceptualization and menu development, kitchen design and lease reviews, through to business audits, brand strategy, staff training, and more. | arameculinar

