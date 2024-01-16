Hospital Supplies Market: A Healing Odyssey Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The hospital supplies market has witnessed a robust surge, poised to ascend from $59.7 billion in 2023 to $63.93 billion in 2024, marking a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. With a projected trajectory of substantial growth, the market is anticipated to burgeon to $82.29 billion by 2028, backed by factors such as the expansion of hospital infrastructure and heightened concerns regarding hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

Expansion of Hospital Infrastructure: A Pivotal Driver

The escalating number of hospitals globally is a key driver steering the growth of the hospital supplies market. Hospitals, as dedicated healthcare facilities, rely extensively on a diverse array of medical supplies and equipment to ensure the delivery of high-quality care. A report by the American Hospital Association (AHA) highlights a surge in the total number of hospitals to 6,129, a notable increase from 6,093 in 2022. This growth aligns with an uptick in total admissions, reaching 34,011,386 compared to 33,356,853 in the preceding year. The expanding hospital infrastructure is expected to be a catalyst propelling the demand for hospital supplies.

Rising Concerns Over HAIs: Catalyst for Demand Surge

The hospital supplies market is poised to benefit from an upswing in precautionary measures adopted to treat and control hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Also known as nosocomial infections, HAIs are contracted during medical or surgical treatments. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that, at any given time, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries out of every 100 hospitalized patients will acquire at least one healthcare-associated infection. The increasing focus on infection control is anticipated to drive the demand for hospital supplies in healthcare facilities.

Explore the Global Hospital Supplies Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Innovative Products Enhancing Market Landscape

Major players in the hospital supplies market, including Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Steris PLC, are at the forefront of innovation. For instance, Aesculap Inc. introduced the AESCULAP Aicon Sterile Container System, designed to streamline processes and reduce the risk of wetting, ensuring 100% sterilization and minimizing the likelihood of operating room delays.

Needle-Free Technology Revolutionizing Drug Delivery

Injection manufacturers are investing in painless injections and needle-free technology to expedite drug and vaccine delivery. Technologies like microneedle patches and laser-based devices offer a painless alternative for drug delivery. MyLife Technologies, for example, raised $4 million for the development of its needle-free drug delivery system, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, Asia-Pacific claims the largest share in the global hospital supplies market, with North America following closely as the second-largest region. The hospital supplies market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Disposable Hospital Supplies, Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants, Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital supplies market size , hospital supplies market drivers and trends, hospital supplies market major players, hospital supplies market competitors' revenues, hospital supplies market positioning, and hospital supplies market growth across geographies. The hospital supplies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Disposable Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2023



Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023



Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Portable Medical Devices Revolution Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027