Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The hospitals and outpatient care centers market has witnessed robust growth, surging from $4,454.48 billion in 2023 to $4,752.9 billion in 2024, demonstrating a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The hospitals and outpatient care centers market is poised for steady growth, expected to reach $5,625.39 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.3%. Key drivers propelling this growth include the enhancement of healthcare access in developing countries and the escalating number of outpatient visits.

Enhancing Healthcare Access: A Global Imperative

Improved access to healthcare services in developing countries, fueled by the effective implementation of health plans, is a primary driver for the growth of hospitals and outpatient care centers market. Notable health reforms in countries like China, Brazil, and Mexico are set to elevate healthcare accessibility. Initiatives such as China's urban resident basic medical insurance and new rural cooperative medical insurance schemes, Brazil's unified health system, and Mexico's popular health insurance are pivotal contributors to this positive trend.

Growing Outpatient Visits: A Catalyst for Market Expansion

The burgeoning number of outpatient visits is a significant driver propelling the growth of hospitals and outpatient care centers market. Outpatient care, encompassing consultations, diagnostics, treatments, and minor procedures that do not necessitate overnight stays, is gaining prominence. Hospitals and outpatient care centers play a pivotal role in delivering specialized medical services to outpatients, ensuring timely diagnosis, treatment, and continuous support. The rising trend in outpatient visits, exemplified by a 4.5% increase in outpatient attendances in England in 2021–22, underscores the sector's pivotal role in healthcare accessibility.

Technological Innovations: Revolutionizing Healthcare

Mobile and IoT technologies are transforming healthcare by providing real-time patient monitoring and facilitating informed decision-making. These technologies offer active and passive data collection, enabling real-time visibility of patient health. Major healthcare providers in the USA, including HCA, Mercy Virtual Care Centre, and Kaiser Permanente, are adopting IoT technology to make accurate and informed decisions on patient health, thus revolutionizing patient care.

Psychiatric Services: A Focus on Mental Health

Major players in the hospitals and outpatient care centers market are prioritizing mental health by introducing innovative services such as psychiatric services. This branch of healthcare focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of mental and emotional disorders. For instance, Nutex Health Inc. introduced psychiatric services in hospitals in Texas, offering specialized treatment for both adult and adolescent patients with acute psychiatric needs in the emergency room.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, North America holds the largest share in the hospitals and outpatient care centers market, with Asia-Pacific following closely as the second-largest region.

The hospitals and outpatient care centers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hospitals, Outpatient Care Centers

2) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

3) By End User Gender: Male, Female

Subsegments Covered: General Medical And Surgical Hospitals, Specialty (except Psychiatric And Substance Abuse) Hospitals, Psychiatric And Substance Abuse Hospitals, Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical And Emergency Centers, HMO Medical Centers, All Other Outpatient Care Centers, Kidney Dialysis Centers, Outpatient Mental Health And Substance Abuse Centers, Family Planning Centers

Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospitals and outpatient care centers market size , hospitals and outpatient care centers market drivers and trends, hospitals and outpatient care centers market major players, hospitals and outpatient care centers market competitors' revenues, hospitals and outpatient care centers market positioning, and hospitals and outpatient care centers market growth across geographies. The hospitals and outpatient care centers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

