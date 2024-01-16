PROTEUS420 Designates CMO And Co-Founder Dawne Morris To CEO Position To Advance Relations In Cannabis Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PROTEUS420, an independently-owned online ERP system for highly-regulated industries including cannabis, appoints CMO and co-founder, Dawne Morris, as CEO.

Dawne Morris, PROTEUS420 CEO, is an established leader in cannabis tech and has provided her expertise at over a dozen conferences across the country. Morris has been a featured expert source in Benzinga, MJBizDaily and named one of Marijuana Venture's 'Women to Watch.'

The transition will allow the former CMO to build strong relationships and empower underrepresented communities in tech.

- Dawne Morris, CEO and co-founder of PROTEUS420SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PROTEUS420 , an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for cannabis businesses, today announced CMO and co-founder Dawne Morris has been designated as CEO. A strong supporter of women in tech and a foundational member of PROTEUS420's launch and growth, she will begin serving in the new role in January of 2024.Dawne Morris is an advocate and educator with decades of finance, digital marketing, and design experience that has been instrumental in the company's growth. The transition from CMO to full-time CEO comes as PROTEUS420 strives to build stronger relationships and foster partnerships with underrepresented communities in tech.“I am honored to have brought PROTEUS420 from an idea to a thriving company, and my transition to CEO will allow me to use my interpersonal skills to empower others to take the leap into tech,” said Morris.As an established leader in the cannabis tech world, Morris has shared insight speaking at events like Lucky Leaf Expo, CannaTech, PBC Conference, and CannaCon, and been featured as an expert tech source in Benzinga and MJBizDaily. She was also named one of Marijuana Venture's Women to Watch in 2022.To learn more about PROTEUS420, visit .About PROTEUS420Established in 2008, PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, PROTEUS420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. PROTEUS420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. PROTEUS420 is a validated software provider with METRC, and other state reporting systems. For more information, visit .

