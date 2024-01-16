BIG Power Yoga Hosts Yoga Palooza, A Completely Free Yoga Weekend, For Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BIG Power Yoga is hosting three days of completely free yoga, January 19-21, 2024.
On January 19-21, the Houston yoga studio opens its doors for a completely free, weekend-long yoga festival for all ages.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BIG Power Yoga, a renowned yoga studio located in the heart of Houston, is excited to host Yoga Palooza, a weekend-long yoga festival designed to set up the local community powerfully for the year to come. From January 19th to 21st, BIG is offering a weekend filled with free yoga classes, interactive workshops, and an array of festival-style activities.
Highlights of the Weekend:
- Yoga for Everyone: Offering free yoga classes for all levels, the event is designed to welcome everyone from beginners to seasoned practitioners.
- Family-Friendly Fun: Activities and yoga classes tailored for adults, toddlers, and kids ensure a joyful experience for the entire family.
Engaging On the Mat Activities:
- Flow Classes with a Twist: Experience live music classes with Nancy, BIG's owner, alongside The Anjali Project band, and unique sessions like 'The BIG Vibe' featuring yoga, music, and more.
- Workshops for Depth: Dive deeper into yoga with workshops like 'Inversions with Angie,' 'Yoga Foundations with Sarah,' and 'Mind Body and Spirit with Janan.'
Off the Mat Experiences:
- Wellness: Engage in Recovery Sessions with MMVT Chiropractic and explore the art of henna with Soniya from the Original Henna Company.
- Community Building: Join Nancy and Mallory in 'How to Lead your Biggest Life' session and the 'Community Circle' to connect and share experiences.
Exclusive Offers:
Participants can also enjoy membership and retail discounts, exciting raffles, and giveaways throughout the event.
BIG Power Yoga is committed to creating a space where the Houston community can come together to create and live their biggest lives possible, both on and off the mat. This event promises to be a memorable weekend of wellness, connection, and fun for all ages.
For more information and to register for free classes, please visit .
Brianne Wheeler
BIG Power Yoga
+1 832-291-0977
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
MENAFN16012024003118003196ID1107728069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.