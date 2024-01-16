BIG Power Yoga Hosts Yoga Palooza, A Completely Free Yoga Weekend, For Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BIG Power Yoga is hosting three days of completely free yoga, January 19-21, 2024.

On January 19-21, the Houston yoga studio opens its doors for a completely free, weekend-long yoga festival for all ages.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BIG Power Yoga, a renowned yoga studio located in the heart of Houston, is excited to host Yoga Palooza, a weekend-long yoga festival designed to set up the local community powerfully for the year to come. From January 19th to 21st, BIG is offering a weekend filled with free yoga classes, interactive workshops, and an array of festival-style activities.Highlights of the Weekend:- Yoga for Everyone: Offering free yoga classes for all levels, the event is designed to welcome everyone from beginners to seasoned practitioners.- Family-Friendly Fun: Activities and yoga classes tailored for adults, toddlers, and kids ensure a joyful experience for the entire family.Engaging On the Mat Activities:- Flow Classes with a Twist: Experience live music classes with Nancy, BIG's owner, alongside The Anjali Project band, and unique sessions like 'The BIG Vibe' featuring yoga, music, and more.- Workshops for Depth: Dive deeper into yoga with workshops like 'Inversions with Angie,' 'Yoga Foundations with Sarah,' and 'Mind Body and Spirit with Janan.'Off the Mat Experiences:- Wellness: Engage in Recovery Sessions with MMVT Chiropractic and explore the art of henna with Soniya from the Original Henna Company.- Community Building: Join Nancy and Mallory in 'How to Lead your Biggest Life' session and the 'Community Circle' to connect and share experiences.Exclusive Offers:Participants can also enjoy membership and retail discounts, exciting raffles, and giveaways throughout the event.BIG Power Yoga is committed to creating a space where the Houston community can come together to create and live their biggest lives possible, both on and off the mat. This event promises to be a memorable weekend of wellness, connection, and fun for all ages.For more information and to register for free classes, please visit .

