Essentium Showcases High-Speed Extrusion Technology And Strategic Initiatives To Advance Military AM At MILAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AM Solutions Address Expeditionary Part Production, Supply Chain, and Procurement Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium®, Inc. , (a Nexa3D company) a leading innovator of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, reinforces its commitment to advancing military AM applications at The 8th Annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MILAM). As the lead sponsor of the event, Essentium is demonstrating its groundbreaking High-Speed Extrusion (HSETM) technology, the Nexa3D

XiP Pro powered by ultrafast LSPc® technology, and strategic initiatives to unlock possibilities in the military AM sector.

Said Elisa Teipel, Chief Government Officer at Nexa3D: "Taking the lead sponsorship role at MILAM underscores our commitment to industry leadership and collaboration with the U.S. government. We are focused on meeting the unique needs of the military, including open architecture, diverse materials, and expeditionary capabilities. In partnership with key military stakeholders like the U.S. Air Force, National Guard and others, we are actively expanding the application of industrial 3D printing across the defense sector, contributing to enhanced military capabilities and technological innovation. Complementing our widely adopted high speed extrusion technology we are excited that our combination with Nexa3D will provide even greater access to high speed industrially focused additive manufacturing technologies in the photo resin, powder bed fusion, cold metal fusion and free-form injection molding spaces."

At MILAM, Essentium is demonstrating its expeditionary capabilities showcasing the HSE 280i HT 3D printer, featuring dual independent extruders (IDEX) on both the Y and X axes. Designed for military applications, the Essentium HSE 3D Printing Platforms include a comprehensive range of materials, offering an industrial-scale solution for producing consistent quality AM parts at unparalleled speed and economics. This technology, combined with an end-to-end AM ecosystem, has enabled Essentium to drive standardization and dual-use commercial AM solutions to address production, supply chain, and procurement challenges.

Following the announcement of its acquisition by Nexa3D, Essentium is showcasing the Nexa3D XiP Pro at MILAM. With the largest build capacity and fastest print speed in its class, the XiP Pro offers production economics previously unattainable. Its state-of-the-art features, including 7K resolution and an open-platform design with a range of validated resins, make it a game-changer for military additive manufacturing applications, allowing users to print in minutes and hours vs days.

AM Innovation Driving Military Applications

Essentium's HSE 3D printing platforms lead AM innovation tailored for military applications, powering humanitarian response, rapid battlefield innovation, and supply chain support. Notably, the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy leverage an open architecture/platform machine that is up to 15 times faster than incumbent 3D printing technology, substantially reducing capital investment costs. Successful applications have achieved one-month ROI, 8x accelerated production speed, and on-demand manufacturing of critical components.

About Essentium, a Nexa3D company

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is AS9100 certified.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Materials:



SOURCE Essentium, Inc.