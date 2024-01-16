2024 HARLEY-DAVIDSON® HOMECOMINGTM FESTIVAL TO FEATURE HEADLINING ACTS RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, JELLY ROLL AND HARDY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG ) fans, get ready to rock and ride in Milwaukee this summer. The annual Harley-Davidson HomecomingTM Festival will be headlined by musical acts Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll and HARDY, each performing with other top acts at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront. Advanced ticket sales for the July 25-28 celebration of music, moto-culture, and the H-D hometown of Milwaukee start on January 18 at HDHomecoming/tickets.

An annual celebration of music, moto-culture, and Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is four days and nights packed full of entertainment, events, and live performances by some of the biggest names in music. In 2024, we'll be celebrating legendary biker, builder, former H-D Chief of Styling, and grandson of one of the Motor Company's founders: Wille G. Davidson.

Experience Veterans Park with 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission (GA), new for 2024 GA+, or VIP ticket options offering new and enhanced experiences to enjoy the biggest names in music, entertainment, local food, beverages, and more for enthusiasts of all ages. Advanced ticket sales for the July 25-28 celebration of music, moto-culture, and the H-D hometown of Milwaukee start on January 18 at HDHomecoming . Sign up for SMS alerts and first opportunities to purchase tickets at the lowest possible prices before they sell out. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain.

Music and Much More

Harley-Davidson HomecomingTM Festival events will be held at a mixture of free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum , the new Davidson Park on Juneau Ave., Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls , and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Admission to Veterans Park for performances and other activities on July 26 and 27 requires a ticket. In addition to headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers (July 27), and Jelly Roll and HARDY (July 26), artists scheduled to appear include: Warren Zeiders, Priscilla Block, Hueston, and Shaylen on Friday, July 26th; and The Offspring, Cypress Hill, Destroy Boys, Otoboke Beaver, and Irontom on Saturday, July 27th. The full performance schedule will be announced at a later date. All events are designed to be family friendly and open to all fans.

Celebrating Willie G .

A special feature of the 2024 Harley-Davidson HomecomingTM Festival will be a celebration of the contributions of Willie G. Davidson to Harley-Davidson and motorcycling. As the son of former Harley-Davidson president William H. Davidson and the grandson of Harley-Davidson co-founder William A. Davidson, Willie G. Davidson grew up among Harley-Davidson motorcycles and worked for the company for 49 years before retiring as Chief Styling Officer in 2012. He is also a legendary biker and a respected custom motorcycle builder, artist and author who has travelled the world as an ambassador of motorcycling and the Harley-Davidson brand.

More Harley-Davidson HomecomingTM Festival details will be announced as those plans are finalized. Complete details on ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events,

Harley-Davidson factory tours, and lodging will be available at HDHomecoming , where visitors can also sign up for Homecoming updates. Follow the new @hdhomecoming festival social media handle and @harleydavidson for updates.

