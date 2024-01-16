VIO Med Spa Ranked #1 In Category - Entrepreneur's 45Th Annual Franchise 500

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of medical spas announced today it has been recognized as one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Of the more than 1,000 brands that were considered and 500 that were recognized, VIO Med Spa ranked #1 in the med spa category for its high performance in areas including store growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Inclusion in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® is highly sought-after in the franchise industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking and are particularly proud to lead the industry in the med spa category. This ranking is a true testament to the brand's strength, category leadership, and continued growth." said Ryan Rose, Chief Executive Officer of VIO Med Spa. "None of this would be possible without our hardworking team members and dedicated franchisees, who are passionate about empowering confidence and providing first class experience for our guests."

The recognition follows a record-breaking year for VIO Med Spa in 2023, building on enhanced service offerings, industry collaborations, growth in key markets throughout the nation, and much more. The brand more than doubled its footprint last year to reach 36 locations, expanding nationwide with plans to expand to 60+ locations by the end of 2024.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees VIO Med Spa's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. VIO currently has 36 open locations across thirteen states, with 30+ additional locations scheduled to open by the end of 2024. For more information, visit

