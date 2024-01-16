Dechert Strengthens Funds Expertise With Addition Of Cynthia Beyea

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Cynthia Beyea as a partner in its global financial services group, further bolstering the firm's capabilities in registered funds. Ms. Beyea will be based in Dechert's Washington, D.C. office.

Joining from Eversheds, Ms. Beyea brings over two decades of experience to Dechert. She specializes in advising mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, business development companies, investment company boards of directors, and investment advisers. Her expertise extends to issues involving the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, and related federal securities laws.

"Providing expert counsel to asset managers around the world is an essential part of Dechert's DNA and we pride ourselves on our unique strengths in the registered funds space. The addition of Cindy, with her deep expertise in closed-end funds, including interval funds, significantly enhances our capabilities and underscores our commitment to serving our clients in this area," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

Widely renowned as a leading practitioner in the asset management space, Ms. Beyea has been recognized in the Chambers USA and Chambers Global rankings for registered funds.

"Cindy brings a wealth of knowledge and a robust network of industry relationships to our team," said Christopher Harvey, co-chair of Dechert's global financial services group. "She will undoubtedly contribute to our ability to deliver superior results for our clients, further cementing our position as a leading firm in the global financial services arena."

Ms. Beyea said, "Dechert holds an unrivaled standing in the legal industry for its representation of asset managers. I am eager to collaborate with my new colleagues and leverage my expertise to provide strategic, innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our existing and prospective registered fund clients."

Ms. Beyea received a J.D. from George Washington University Law School and a B.A. from American University.

With over 200 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the U.K., Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our 1,000+ lawyers across 21 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

