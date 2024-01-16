Union Home Mortgage Foundation Raises More Than $200,000 For Charity Partners During Annual Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Adds to an incredible year of charitable support from UHM and its Partners

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage, announced today it had raised more than $200,000 in support of its charitable mission during its 2023 Evening of Hope Gala, including a $50,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cleveland. The Union Home Mortgage Foundation operates with the mission to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Held in November, the Evening of Hope Gala welcomed nearly 400 guests to the Hilton Cleveland Downtown. The event featured live and silent auctions, as well as appearances by WKYC anchor Betsy Kling, legendary radio personality Ed "Flash" Ferenc, and Cleveland sports icons Joe Thomas and Bernie Kosar. The event raised over $200,000 for the UHM Foundation's mission to support housing and financial literacy focused nonprofits, including a $50,000 flash donation made that night to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cleveland.

"One of the most powerful aspects of our foundation is the deep involvement of UHM Partners. Seeing everyone together supporting these incredible organizations during our gala is the highlight of my year," said Ashley Ali, Executive Director of the Union Home Mortgage Foundation. "The Evening of Hope Gala is a fitting capstone to another exceptional year of community involvement and giving here at Union Home Mortgage."

In 2023, the Foundation funded more than $215,000 grants to nonprofits supporting financial literacy and housing topics. UHM Partners donated nearly 600 hours of volunteer time and more than $130,000 through voluntary payroll deductions.

Additional 2023 highlights include:



$10,000 donated across 5 charities in the names of Partner Impact Awards recipients, who were recognized for service to their communities

Over 3,000 lbs. of non-perishable items donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank as a result of Partner Up for Plates donation drive

$10,000 donated to Feeding Tampa Bay in partnership with the

UHM Gasparilla Bowl

More than $3,500 raised for Volunteers of America and school supplies delivered to children as a result of the Partner Backpack Project. More than 40

UHM interns volunteered with Cleveland's CHN Housing Partners for an annual neighborhood clean-up day

"I am so proud of the impact we're able to achieve through the Union Home Mortgage Foundation," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Chairman of the Foundation. "Responsible homeownership should be an achievable goal for everyone in this country and through the work of the Foundation we're making that a reality."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $1 million in financial support to nonprofits in 14 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit , call 440.863.3217 or email [email protected] .

About the Union Home Mortgage Foundation

The Union Home Mortgage Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of the independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy and housing. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. and over $13 billion in responsible lending per year. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit .

