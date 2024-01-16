TAST Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Carrols Restaurant Group To Restaurant Brands International

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $9.55 per share in cash for which Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TAST) (“Carrols”) has agreed to be sold to Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”), the parent company of Burger King.



The sales price is below the price targets of $10.00 per share of two analysts: Joshua Long at Stephens, and Jake Bartlett of Truist Financial (source: TipRanks).

If you remain a Carrols shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ... .

Why is there an investigation?

On January 16, 2024, Carrols announced that it had agreed to be sold to RBI for $9.55 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Carrols Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Carrols shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Carrols shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

