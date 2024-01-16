Global Golf Cart Market To Reach Value Of USD 2.87 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global golf cart market is segmented based on product, and application. In terms of product, the market is segmented into electric golf cart, gasoline golf cart, and solar golf cart. With respect to categorization by application, the market is segmented into golf course, personal services, and commercial services- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford, USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global golf cart market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, primarily driven by the surging popularity of golf as a recreational sport and the concurrent expansion of golf courses worldwide. The market serves the vital role of meeting the transportation requirements of golfers while also contributing to the efficient operation of golf courses. Get sample copy of this report: Browse in-depth TOC on the "Golf Cart Market"

Tables - 63 Figures – 75 The global golf cart market plays a pivotal role in offering golfers convenient transportation and contributes significantly to the efficient operation of golf courses. It is the essential link between golfers and the expansive golf courses, providing a hassle-free means of traversing the fairways while carrying clubs and equipment. Report Scope & Segmentation:

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.80 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 2.87 Billion CAGR 6% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Product Application Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Electric Golf Car Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly due to Widespread Adoption on Global Scale

Electric golf car segment has established a dominant presence in the global golf cart market, holding a substantial market share. Electric golf cars have gained widespread adoption on a global scale, primarily owing to their many advantages. These advantages include cost-effectiveness through low operating expenses, a quiet and environmentally friendly operation, improved rider comfort, higher speed capabilities, and other features that enhance the golfing experience.

The market in North America has solidified its position as the leading region in the global golf cart market, boasting a substantial market size. This dominant status is expected to endure in the years ahead as the region continues demonstrating a robust demand for golf carts across various applications.

Solar Golf Cart Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to Eco-Friendly Characteristics

Solar golf cart segment is poised for significant and rapid growth within the golf cart market, driven by its eco-friendly characteristics and meager operating costs. Solar-powered golf carts are gaining attention and popularity as the demand for sustainable transportation solutions surges.

Regional market in Europe secured the position of the second-largest market share in the global golf cart market. Several vital factors fuel the growth of this market within the region. Firstly, Europe's flourishing golf tourism industry has increased the demand for golf carts as tourists seek convenient transportation within golf courses and resorts. Moreover, the rising number of elderly villages and resorts catering to the aging population has driven the need for golf carts as a mobility solution.

A comprehensive analysis of major players in the golf cart market has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Golf Cart Market



Yamaha Golf-Car Company recently made a notable announcement by unveiling their latest electric golf cart model. This innovative offering boasts a more potent electric motor, extended battery life, and an improved user interface, all of which combine to deliver an enhanced and superior golfing experience for users. Introducing such advanced features underscores Yamaha Golf-Car Company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the golf cart industry by continually enhancing performance and user satisfaction. In 2022, E-Z-GO, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., made a significant move by launching a new line of gas-powered golf carts. These newly introduced models come with notable improvements in fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, explicitly catering to customers who prefer gasoline-powered alternatives.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Golf Cart Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

