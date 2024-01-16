(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Targeted Protein Degradation Market was valued USD 113.8 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 247.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Targeted Protein Degradation Market ” , By Technology {PROTACs (Proteolysis-Targeting Chimeras), LYTACs (Lysosome-Targeting Chimeras), SNIPERs (Specific and Non-genetic IAP-dependent Protein ERasers), Molecular glues}, By Therapeutic Area (Neurological Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Others), By Route of administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Targeted Protein Degradation Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 113.8 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 247.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 10.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology , Therapeutic Area , Route of administration and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Arvinas, Inc. Bayer AG Sample of Companies Covered C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Cellestia Biotech AG Cullgen Inc.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Targeted Protein Degradation Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The targeted protein degradation market has been gaining significant attention within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This innovative approach offers a novel therapeutic strategy by selectively eliminating disease-causing proteins within the cell. The demand for targeted protein degradation technologies has been rising due to the potential they hold in addressing diseases that were traditionally challenging to treat. Key players in the market have been actively involved in research and development to advance their drug candidates through clinical trials. Proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) and other protein degradation technologies have shown promise in preclinical studies, targeting specific proteins implicated in various diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. Investments and collaborations within the industry have been contributing to the expansion of the market. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly recognizing the potential of targeted protein degradation in expanding their therapeutic pipelines. Regulatory approvals and successful clinical outcomes of key drug candidates will likely have a substantial impact on the market's growth.

Major Vendors in the Global Targeted Protein Degradation Market:



Arvinas, Inc.

Bayer AG

C4 Therapeutics, Inc.

Cellestia Biotech AG

Cullgen Inc.

Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Peptidream Inc.

Progenra Inc.

Proteolix, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Shield Therapeutics, Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Vivace Therapeutics, Inc.

Xencor, Inc. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd.

Increasing recognition of the therapeutic potential of targeted protein degradation in addressing previously undruggable targets

One key driver fueling the growth of the Global Targeted Protein Degradation Market is the increasing recognition of the therapeutic potential of targeted protein degradation in addressing previously undruggable targets. Traditional drug discovery has faced challenges in developing treatments for diseases associated with specific proteins that were considered difficult to modulate. Targeted protein degradation technologies, such as PROTACs, offer a unique approach by inducing the degradation of disease-causing proteins within cells, providing a novel avenue for treating conditions like cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies witness the success of preclinical studies and early-phase clinical trials, there is a growing enthusiasm for incorporating targeted protein degradation strategies into drug development pipelines. This enthusiasm is translating into heightened research and investment, driving the market forward as stakeholders recognize the potential of these innovative approaches to revolutionize therapeutic interventions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



High demand for effective treatments

Targeting previously undruggable proteins Increased research and development

Opportunities:



Expanding range of therapeutic applications Development of oral TPD drugs

Potential expansion of therapeutic applications beyond oncology

A significant opportunity in the Global Targeted Protein Degradation Market lies in the potential expansion of therapeutic applications beyond oncology. While the initial focus of targeted protein degradation technologies has been on addressing cancer-related targets, there is a growing realization of their versatility in treating a broader range of diseases. Researchers and companies are exploring the applicability of these technologies in various therapeutic areas, including autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and genetic disorders. As the understanding of protein degradation mechanisms deepens, there is an opportunity to develop novel therapies for diseases with limited treatment options. The ability of targeted protein degradation to modulate a diverse array of proteins implicated in different conditions positions it as a versatile platform for drug development. This expanding landscape of potential applications presents a key opportunity for market players to diversify their portfolios and address unmet medical needs across various therapeutic domains, thereby fostering sustained growth in the Global Targeted Protein Degradation Market.

The Market for Targeted Protein Degradation is Dominated by North America.

In 2022, North America presently leads the targeted protein degradation market, boasting the highest market share. This dominance is ascribed to the abundance of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region, coupled with significant investments in research and development initiatives. Nevertheless, the Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the most substantial growth rate in the targeted protein degradation market. This surge is a result of escalating investments in healthcare infrastructure and research and development, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, the region's large population, coupled with significant unmet medical needs, is fostering a heightened demand for innovative therapies, including targeted protein degradation.

The Infant Formula Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In terms of technology, the global market is segmented into several categories, including PROTACs (Proteolysis-Targeting Chimeras), LYTACs (Lysosome-Targeting Chimeras), SNIPERs (Specific and Non-genetic IAP-dependent Protein ERasers), Molecular glues, and others. Currently, PROTACs dominate the targeted protein degradation market in terms of technology. PROTACs, or Proteolysis-Targeting Chimeras, are small molecules that can enlist target proteins to E3 ubiquitin ligases. These ligases catalyze the ubiquitination process, leading to the subsequent degradation of the target protein by the proteasome. The attention garnered by PROTACs in recent years is substantial, primarily owing to their capability to selectively target disease-causing proteins, even those previously deemed "undruggable" using conventional methods. Consequently, numerous pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in PROTAC research and development, thereby propelling the market's growth.

