Discover Solana Shiba (SSHIB) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Solana Shiba (SSHIB)on its platform in the innovation zone and the SSHIB/USDT trading pair started trading at 2024-01-15 08:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit SSHIB for trading from 2024-14 08:00(UTC) Withdrawals for SSHIB is available from 2024-01-16 08:00 (UTC)

About SSHIB SSHIB is an SLP-20 token minted on the Solana blockchain with an approximate total supply of 94 trillion tokens. This meme token on the Solana network is breaking new ground by joining the prestigious ranks of cryptocurrencies listed on XT. Being more than just a meme coin, Solana ShibaSSHIB represents the convergence of humor and utility in the decentralized space.

At the core of the SSHIB token is a vision that transcends traditional cryptocurrency boundaries. This meme token is a community-driven movement aimed at shaping the future of crypto. The Solana Shiba community believes in the power of inclusive innovation, where every voice matters. As Solana Shiba evolves, the token goes beyond the laughter-inducing memes to offer a diverse range of features, including swapping, gaming, NFTs, and more. Transparency and trust are fundamental tenets, ensuring that the community remains well-informed at every step of the journey. Solana ShibaSSHIB is committed to making crypto accessible to everyone, empowering individuals to actively participate, and ensuring sustainable growth for the long term.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT expressed his thoughts regarding the listing of the Solana Shiba token on the exchange stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Solana Shiba to XT. The project's unique position as a meme token on the Solana blockchain adds a dynamic layer to our diverse portfolio. It's not just about being a meme coin; Solana Shiba represents the convergence of innovation and humor, bringing a fresh perspective to the decentralized space."

About Solana Shiba Solana Shiba proudly announces its listing on XT, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. Having a vision that combines the power of blockchain technology and the joy of memes, Solana Shiba aims to create a vibrant and inclusive community within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

As a long-time supporter and advocate for technological innovation and cryptocurrency, Solana Shiba envisions a future where blockchain technology and memes coalesce to bring fun, transparency, and utility to the decentralized space. The Solana Shiba community is dedicated to fostering an environment that embraces inclusivity, actively contributing to the Solana ecosystem with a unique and entertaining token. The vibrant and inclusive community of Solana Shiba, coupled with the utility and entertainment offered by Solana ShibaSSHIB, positions the project as a key player in the evolving world of decentralized finance. XT provides a platform for users to seamlessly explore and participate in the Solana Shiba ecosystem, bridging the gap between technology and memes.

About XT Founded in 2018, X serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures tradin which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy tradin that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Gri allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

