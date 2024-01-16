Baggage Handling System Market To Reach USD 17.66 Billion By 2032; Rising Air Passenger Traffic & Stringent Airline Regulations To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global baggage handling system market is anticipated to grow from USD 9.13 billion to USD 17.66 billion in 10 years. The market is poised for growth and expansion due to the flourishing travel and tourism sector, coupled with a rise in luggage mishandling or misplacement incidents. The increasing penetration of the IoT and connected devices is further anticipated to pave the way for market growth. Moreover, the escalating emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency at airports is projected to drive the market's growth in the upcoming years.

The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 9.13 billion in 2022 global Baggage Handling System market will reach USD 17.66 billion by 2032. The incorporation of artificial intelligence in Baggage Handling Systems presents a significant opportunity. AI technologies, including ML and computer vision, can enhance predictive analytics for baggage routing, optimize system performance, and improve fault detection and maintenance planning. Furthermore, the demand for advanced baggage tracking solutions is on the rise. Opportunities exist for developing and implementing real-time tracking technologies, such as RFID and IoT (Internet of Things), to provide passengers and airport operators with accurate and instantaneous information about the location of each piece of luggage. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) offers opportunities to create smart baggage-handling systems. IoT-enabled sensors and devices can be employed to monitor the condition of baggage, including temperature and humidity levels, ensuring the safe transport of sensitive items such as pharmaceuticals or perishable goods. Besides, robotic process automation offers opportunities to streamline and automate routine tasks in baggage handling. Robots and automated systems can be deployed for baggage loading and unloading tasks, improving operational efficiency and reducing manual labour requirements.



Key Insight of the global Baggage Handling System market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing instantaneous economic growth, especially in developing regions such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Economic expansion often correlates with increased air travel, leading to a demand surge for efficient baggage handling systems. The region is a hub for e-commerce activities and global trade. The growth of e-commerce and increasing air cargo demand contribute to the need for Baggage Handling Systems to efficiently handle passenger luggage and air freight, supporting overall airport operations. Furthermore, many nations in the region are actively investing in constructing and expanding airports to meet the growing demand for air travel. New airport projects and expanding existing ones provide opportunities to implement state-of-the-art Baggage Handling Systems. Additionally, governments in the Asia Pacific region recognize the importance of a robust aviation sector for economic development. As part of broader infrastructure initiatives, governments will likely invest in airport modernization projects, creating opportunities for advanced Baggage Handling Systems.



In 2022, the conveyor segment held the largest market share at 71.42% and a market revenue of 6.52 billion.



The type segment is divided into conveyor and destination coded vehicle (DCV). In 2022, the conveyor segment held the largest market share at 71.42% and a market revenue of 6.52 billion.



In 2022, the conveying and sorting segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.24% and revenue of 5.23 billion.



The solution segment includes check-in, screening and loading, conveying and sorting, and unloading and reclaim. In 2022, the conveying and sorting segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.24% and revenue of 5.23 billion.



In 2022, the barcode systems segment dominated the market with the largest share of 77.21% and revenue of 7.05 billion.



The tracking technology segment is split into barcode systems and RFID system. In 2022, the barcode systems segment dominated the market with the largest share of 77.21% and revenue of 7.05 billion.



In 2022, the airport segment dominated the market with the largest share of 90.68% and revenue of 8.28 billion.



The mode of transport segment is airport, marine and railway. In 2022, the airport segment dominated the market with the largest share of 90.68% and revenue of 8.28 billion.



Advancement in market



In March 2023: Alstef Group has successfully obtained a contract from Sofia Airport in Bulgaria, encompassing the provision, installation, and maintenance of a cutting-edge baggage handling system (BHS). This agreement is strategically timed to synchronize with the resurgence in passenger traffic and the airport's developmental initiatives. The implemented passenger baggage management solution, facilitated by this contract, will enable comprehensive self-service options such as self-bag drop during pre-check-in for flights and accommodating check-in agent-assisted services.



In May 2022: Alstef Group has been chosen to provide, install, and initiate the new baggage handling system (BHS) at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). PJIA is the primary airport on the Caribbean Island of Sint Maarten. This initiative is a crucial component of a comprehensive national recovery and resilience program overseen by the World Bank, aimed at restoring and reconstructing the terminal in the aftermath of extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Irma in 2017.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Focus on the passenger experience.



One of the primary areas where advanced baggage handling systems substantially impact is streamlining check-in procedures. These systems leverage automation and efficient sorting mechanisms to swiftly and accurately process passengers' luggage from the check-in counters to designated departure gates. By automating baggage handling, these systems expedite the check-in process and contribute to a more organized and efficient flow within airport terminals. Furthermore, reducing waiting times is another noteworthy benefit of advanced baggage handling systems. Through automated and continuous baggage movement, these systems facilitate quicker transfers, ensuring that passengers experience minimal delays in the various stages of their journey. The seamless integration of baggage handling systems with check-in processes and security screening further minimizes queuing times, allowing passengers to navigate the airport environment easily.



Restraint: Limited technical expertise.



The sophistication of modern baggage handling systems lies in their integration of cutting-edge technologies such as automation, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and advanced sensor systems. The seamless coordination of these components is essential for the efficient movement of luggage from check-in to the aircraft and vice versa. Consequently, individuals responsible for the operation of these systems must possess a deep understanding of the underlying technologies and be adept at handling complex scenarios that may arise during daily operations. Maintenance of these systems is equally demanding, ensuring the continuous functionality and reliability of various mechanical, electronic, and software components. Regular inspections, preventive maintenance measures, and troubleshooting activities require a specialized skill set to identify and rectify issues promptly. A lack of expertise in maintaining these highly automated and technologically advanced systems can lead to prolonged downtimes, disruptions in baggage handling operations, and increased risks of operational inefficiencies.



Opportunity: Smart airport initiatives.



Real-time tracking is a fundamental aspect of intelligent baggage handling systems in smart airports. Advanced tracking technologies, such as RFID and IoT, enable precise monitoring of each piece of luggage throughout its journey. This real-time visibility significantly reduces the risk of lost or mishandled baggage, providing passengers and airport operators with immediate information on the location and status of luggage. Furthermore, smart luggage solutions integrate technology directly into luggage design, enhancing tracking capabilities and adding functionalities. Features may include built-in RFID tags, GPS trackers, or Bluetooth connectivity. These technologies enable passengers and airport staff to easily locate luggage, offering travellers additional security and peace of mind. Additionally, seamless connectivity with passenger mobile devices is a key aspect of intelligent baggage handling systems in smart airports. Mobile applications enable passengers to receive real-time updates on the status and location of their luggage, from check-in to arrival. This connectivity enhances communication between the airport and passengers, empowering travellers with information and reducing anxiety associated with baggage handling.



Challenge: Regulatory compliance costs.



Addressing evolving regulatory requirements, particularly regarding security and safety, poses a significant challenge for airports. Implementing compliant baggage handling systems (BHS) to meet these stringent regulations is imperative, but the associated costs can be substantial. The challenge lies in discovering a balance where airports can ensure compliance without causing a significant increase in overall operational expenses. This delicate equilibrium is crucial for maintaining both security standards and financial sustainability. However, the financial implications of upgrading or replacing baggage handling systems to meet these evolving standards can strain airport budgets.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



. Conveyor

. Destination Coded Vehicle (DCV)



By Solution



. Check-In, Screening and Loading

. Conveying and Sorting

. Unloading and Reclaim



By Tracking Technology



. Barcode Systems

. RFID System



By Mode Of Transport



. Airport

. Marine

. Railway



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



