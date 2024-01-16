LCP Media Welcomes Whitney Sullender As Executive Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LCP Media is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our team, Whitney Sullender, who joins us as the Executive Vice President of Sales. With an impressive background spanning over two decades in multifamily sales, marketing, and leadership, Whitney brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving sales performance and achieving remarkable results.As National Sales Director at RealPage/G5, Whitney was pivotal in driving revenue and client growth over nearly four years. Her extensive 15-year career in multifamily sales and leadership, including her experience at ForRent/CoStar, positions her perfectly to elevate our sales function and exceed market expectations.Whitney's leadership style is characterized by collaboration, mentorship, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As EVP of Sales for LCP Media, she is on a mission to propel the organization to unprecedented success by optimizing sales processes and expanding our company footprint. Whitney will develop and align sales strategies with our overall company objectives and build a dynamic salesforce centered around a customer-centric approach. The sales team will report directly to Whitney, who will work closely with the LCP Media leadership team.“With a proven track record of driving sales success and cultivating high-performing teams, we are confident that Whitney's expertise will significantly contribute to our continued growth,” said Wojciech Kalembasa, CEO and Co-Founder of LCP Media.“I am confident that, under Whitney's leadership, our sales team at LCP Media will achieve new heights of success.”Beyond her professional achievements, Whitney is an active member of her church and is known for her appreciation of good food and wine, a sentiment she shares with her husband during their global explorations.Please join us in welcoming Whitney to the LCP Media team as we look forward to achieving new heights together!ABOUT LCP MEDIALCP Media (Lights Camera Pixels) is a national visual media technology company based in Chicago. We provide a full menu of services, including virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unrivaled technology solutions with our unparalleled customer service.Simply put, we deliver an unreal experience from start to finish. So real, it's Unreal! For more information, please visit LCPMedia.

