Insuring The Future: Growth Trajectory Of The Insurance Market

Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2024

The insurance market , encompassing providers, brokers, and re-insurers, has displayed robust growth, surging from $8,277.04 billion in 2023 to $8,898.43 billion in 2024, boasting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The forecast indicates continued vigor, with the insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market poised to reach $11,853.99 billion by 2028, sustaining a CAGR of 7.4%. Two key factors propelling this growth are the rapid adoption of EMV technology and the escalating number of road accidents.

EMV Technology: Fortifying Data Security

The global payments industry has witnessed a swift embrace of EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) technology, driven by heightened data security offered by EMV chips and PIN cards compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. Thales Group reports that in 2023, 69.25% of all issued payment cards worldwide were EMV chip-based. EMV transactions increased from 77.52% in 2021 to 87.19% in 2022, underlining the widespread adoption of this technology and its pivotal role in securing financial transactions.

Road Accidents: Catalyst for Insurance Growth

The escalating number of road accidents is projected to be a significant driver for the insurance market. With road accidents causing damage to vehicles and injuries to individuals, insurance becomes a crucial financial safeguard. In 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported a stark increase in motor vehicle traffic crash-related deaths in the US, reaching 42,915-an alarming 10.5% rise from 2020. This surge in road accidents underscores the pivotal role of insurance in mitigating the financial consequences of such incidents.

Key Industry Players: Guardians of Assurance

Major companies shaping the landscape of the insurance market include UnitedHealth Group, Axa S.A., Munich Re, Allianz SE, and Generali Group, among others. These industry leaders play a vital role in offering a spectrum of insurance services, ranging from life insurance and property & casualty insurance to reinsurance. Their market presence reflects their commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and financial protection to individuals and corporations.

Innovations in Insurance: Robotic Errors and Omissions Insurance

In the realm of insurance innovation, companies in the insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market are introducing cutting-edge technologies to meet evolving needs. One noteworthy advancement is the emergence of robotic errors and omissions insurance-a specialized product designed to provide professional liability coverage tailored for robotics services. Koop Technologies, a US-based insurance technology company, launched this product, focusing on automation risks and addressing the unique needs of the robotics ecosystem. This insurance coverage includes legal costs in the event of a third party claiming financial loss caused by a robotics company.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, North America claims the lion's share of the insurance market, with Asia-Pacific following as the second-largest region. The insurance (providers, brokers and re-insurers) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Insurance Providers, Insurance Brokers And Agents, Reinsurance Providers

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By End User: Corporate, Individual

Subsegments Covered: Life Insurance Providers, Property & Casualty Insurance Providers, Health & Medical Insurance Providers, Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries, Property & Casualty Reinsurance Providers, Life & Health Reinsurance Providers

Insurance (Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Insurance (Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market size , insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market drivers and trends, insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market major players, insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market competitors' revenues, insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market positioning, and insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market growth across geographies. The insurance (providers, brokers and re-Insurers) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

