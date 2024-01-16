(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Logistics: General Transport Market's Unprecedented Growth

The Business Research Company's General Transport Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The general transport market has experienced substantial growth, set to rise from $2,386.18 billion in 2023 to an estimated $2,597.14 billion in 2024, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3,604.98 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Several factors contribute to this growth, notably the transformative impact of on-demand parcel delivery services and the surge in economic growth propelling general transport services.

On-Demand Parcel Delivery Services Redefining Logistics

Courier service providers are increasingly offering on-demand delivery services, reshaping the logistics landscape. This innovative approach provides customers with flexible options for parcel delivery at their convenience, integrated seamlessly with point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms. Examples include UberRUSH, an on-demand courier delivery service operating in major cities like New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. This trend extends beyond traditional deliveries, encompassing prescription medicine, laundry, fast food, and even marijuana delivery. Major players in this domain include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar, and Amazon Flex in the USA, PiggyBaggy in Finland, and Number in Norway.

Economic Growth Fueling Transport Services Expansion

The general transport services market is poised for growth driven by increasing economic prosperity. Economic growth, marked by sustained increases in production measured through gross domestic product (GDP) growth, directly correlates with the expansion of general transport services. Facilitating efficient movement of goods and people, these services reduce logistical bottlenecks and enhance access to markets, fostering economic growth. A case in point is the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's report in June 2023, projecting modest GDP growth in the UK, expected to improve to 1.0% in 2024. This underlines the pivotal role of transport services in driving economic growth.

Explore the Global General Transport Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Integrated Transportation Solutions for Enhanced Logistics

Key players in the general transport services market are innovating with integrated solutions to gain a competitive edge, offering seamless end-to-end transportation and logistics services. An example is 3SC Solutions, an India-based supply chain solutions provider, introducing the Intelligent Transport Management Solution (iTMS). iTMS, powered by artificial intelligence and data analytics, revolutionizes supply chain management by integrating details across the entire logistics transportation lifecycle. This signifies a shift toward high-performance, data-driven solutions to unlock logistics excellence and financial efficiency.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the general transport services market, with Asia-Pacific following closely as the second-largest region. The general transport market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sightseeing Transport & Support Activities For Transport, Couriers And Messengers, Postal Services

2) By Shipment Category: Freight, Parcel, Express, Other Shipment Categories

3) By Application: Construction And Mining, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Other Applications

Subsegments Covered: Scenic And Sightseeing Transport, Support Activities For Transport, Domestic Couriers, International Couriers

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



General Transport Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The General Transport Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on general transport market size , general transport market drivers and trends, general transport market major players, general transport services market competitors' revenues, general transport market positioning, and general transport market growth across geographies. The general transport market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

