Airspace Restrictions Issued In Delhi On Republic Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday issued airspace restriction for 11 days in view of preparation for Republic Day celebrations.

The officials said that these restrictions will start January 19 but will not disrupt the schedules of regular flights.

However, there will be specific limitations on non-scheduled flights of both scheduled airlines and chartered flights. During the period from January 19 to 25, the landing or take-off of such flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

According to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in effect from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29.

“From January 19 to 25, from 10 hrs to 1315 hrs, no landing/take off permitted for non- scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and GA flights,” read the notice.

“From January 26 to 29 from 0600 hrs to 2100 hrs, no landing/take off permitted for non- scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and GA flights,” the notice further stated.

It said that there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, ARMY Aviation helicopters while aircraft/helicopters can fly with the governor/chief minister of state.

