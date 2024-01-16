Penn Mutual Offers More Choice With Accumulation Variable Universal Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Diverse accumulation options cater to nearly every risk tolerance and preference



HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, has announced the addition of Accumulation Variable Universal Life (VUL) to its life product portfolio. Issued through Penn Mutual's wholly owned subsidiary, The Penn Insurance and Annuity Company, Accumulation VUL offers a diverse selection of accumulation options, including lower-fee investment options managed by Vanguard - one of the nation's most well-known investment management companies - and indexed fixed accounts tied to the S&P 500® Index.

"In addition to providing permanent death benefit protection, Accumulation VUL has built-in diversity and flexibility that lets clients choose from a wide range of accumulation options based on their evolving needs or market conditions," said Jacqueline Fallon, vice president of product management at Penn Mutual. "Choice matters - especially when it comes to accumulation-based life insurance products. Adding Accumulation VUL to our life portfolio helps solidify our position as a go-to variable universal life provider."

With Accumulation VUL, clients can take advantage of:



Unlimited growth potential at a lower cost. Lower-fee Vanguard variable investment options span a range of asset classes and risk tolerances. Significant growth potential with reliable downside protection.

Three indexed fixed accounts tied to the S&P 500® Index provide downside protection through guaranteed 0% floors and help support strong growth potential across a range of market conditions.

The addition of Accumulation VUL reinforces Penn Mutual's commitment to offering competitive life insurance products that can help clients protect their loved ones while also helping them achieve personal goals during their lifetime.

