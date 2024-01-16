(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Sealants Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Medical Devices sector report provides comprehensive information about the Tissue

Sealants pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Tissue sealants serve primarily as a physical barrier to prevent leakage of fluid and/or gas from a surgical incision.

Scope



Extensive coverage of the Tissue Sealants under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Tissue Sealants and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Tissue Sealants under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Tissue Sealants Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Tissue Sealants - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Tissue Sealants - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Tissue Sealants - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Tissue Sealants - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Tissue Sealants - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Tissue Sealants - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Tissue Sealants - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Tissue Sealants Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Tissue Sealants - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Tissue Sealants Companies and Product Overview

6 Tissue Sealants- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Aleo BME Inc

Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc

Arch Therapeutics Inc

Arizona State University

Baxter International Inc

Biomedica Management Corp

Boston University

Calmare Therapeutics Inc

Clemson University

Cohera Medical Inc

Covalent Medical, Inc. (Inactive)

CR Bard Inc

Department of Biomedical Engineering Columbia University

DSM Biomedical BV

Eidgenossische Materialprufungs- und Forschungsanstalt

Elastagen Pty Ltd

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc

Gamma Diagnostics Inc

GATT Technologies BV

Hemostasis LLC

HyperBranch Medical Technology Inc

Innotherapy Inc

Institute of Molecular Biology of Parana

InVivo Therapeutics Corp

Johns Hopkins University

Kollodis BioSciences Inc

Kuros Biosciences AG

Laser Tissue Welding, Inc.

Medisse BV (Inactive)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Nurami Medical Ltd

Pharming Group NV

Polyganics BV

Protein Polymer Technologies Inc (Inactive)

Purdue University

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp

Sea Run Holdings Inc

Sealantis Ltd.

Sealonix Inc

Selio Medical

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd

Surgical Sealants, Inc.

Teijin Pharma Ltd

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Tetratherix Pty Ltd

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

Texas A&M University

The Medicines Co

Tissium SA University of Akron

