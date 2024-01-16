(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ablation Equipments Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to

The Ablation

Equipments Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Ablation Equipments pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Ablation Equipments are the devices, used to surgically remove a body tissue.

Scope



Extensive coverage of the Ablation Equipments under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Ablation Equipments and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Ablation Equipments under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Ablation Equipments Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Ablation Equipments - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Ablation Equipments Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Ablation Equipments - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Ablation Equipments Companies and Product Overview

6 Ablation Equipments- Recent Developments

7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



AngioDynamics Inc

Aqua Medical Inc

Asensus Surgical Inc

Avenda Health Inc

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd

Betters Medical Investment Holdings Ltd

Brattea

Broncus Medical Inc

Corveus Medical Inc

Covidien LLC

Covidien Ltd

CPSI Biotech

Creo Medical Ltd

Elesta srl

Endowave Ltd

Eximo Medical Ltd

ExpandoHeat LLC

Forerunner Medical (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Fractyl Health Inc

Francis Medical Inc

Galvanize Therapeutics Inc

Guangdong Hygeia Medical Devices Manufacturing Co Ltd

Harmonic Medical Inc

HEPTA Medical SASU

Hospital for Special Surgery

Ictero Medical Inc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

Intratherm LLC (Inactive)

I-Vasc Srl

Lepu Scientech Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Lukasiewicz Research Network

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Morair Medtech LLC

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp

ProstaCare Pty Ltd

Pulse Biosciences Inc

Sabanci University Nanotechnology Research and Application Center

Shanghai Hantong Medical Technology Co Ltd

Shenzhen Maiwei Medical Technology Co Ltd

Sinovation (Beijing) Medical Technology Co Ltd

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Symple Surgical Inc

Thermedical Inc

University of California San Francisco

University of Georgia

University of Texas at Austin

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Uptake Medical Technology Inc Washington University in St. Louis

