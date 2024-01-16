Lonestar Data Holding Unveils J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control For Lunar Disaster Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holding, a trailblazer in the intersection of Cloud and Space technologies, proudly announced the inauguration of the J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control at the Maritime and Defense Hub in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The official opening took place on Friday, December 15th, presided over by J.F. Honeycutt in person. J.F. Honeycutt is the former NASA Center Director of the Kennedy Space Center and former President of Lockheed Martin Space Operations. A member of Lonestar's Advisory Board, Jay was a key member of the NASA team awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for successfully saving the crew of Apollo 13.

Jay was joined via video link by Apollo Astronaut Brig. Gen. Charles Duke, USAF Ret. Apollo 16 and CapCom for Apollo 11, and fellow Lonestar Advisory Board member, as the Mission Control Centers first video link to open MIssion Control. A fitting first Mission Control conversation with two giants of the Apollo era discussing the future of Lunar exploration and the development of commercial services for the advancement of humanity.

The Mission Control Center is poised to play a crucial role in Lonestar's global data disaster recovery missions, especially for its first two upcoming missions with NASA CLPS provider, Intuitive Machines of Houston, TX, launching on SpaceX scheduled for 2024.

Honeycutt and Duke, both iconic figures in space exploration and space operations, have been working with Lonestar on its Advisory Board since day one of the company. As have Lonestar Advisory Board members

Astronaut Nicole Stott, NASA ret., and Dr. Vince Li, physician and founder of the Angiogenesis Foundation, who were also present at the opening .

Lonestar CEO Chris Stott commented:

"The J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control represents a significant milestone in Lonestar's commitment to advancing disaster recovery capabilities for the entire planet. We are so lucky to have the collective expertise of advisors like J.F. Honeycutt and Charles Duke. We benefit so much from their advice and unique experience."

Lonestar's newly appointed President Stephen Eisele added:

"This momentous occasion underscores our dedication to pioneering a future where data at the edge transforms the possibilities of safe, secure, and accessible data storage. The J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control is a testament to our vision, and we are excited about the prospects it holds for the future of space technology."

J.F. Honeycutt, for whom the Mission Control is named, remarked:

"I am honored to witness the opening of the J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control and to contribute to the future of lunar exploration. Lonestar's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the spirit of space exploration that has defined my career."

Lonestar is pioneering secure data storage technology on the Moon; at the forefront of merging Cloud and Space technologies, Lonestar was founded by a team of experts to pioneer a future for data at the edge. With a mission to apply abundance thinking and exponential technologies to lunar exploration, Lonestar envisions endless possibilities for lunar storage. The company is backed by remarkable investors, including Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund, Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures. Lonestar is steadfast in its commitment to a carbon-negative future.

