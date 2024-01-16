Funetix And Page By Page Announce Partnership To Empower Underprivileged Children With Literacy Skills Amidst COVID Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Page by Page ( PagebyPage ) to distribute 2,000 FUNetix ( FUNetix)

Magic Balloon Ride Tickets to LiteracyLandTM as bookmarks with their free book giveaways

PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNetix

and Page by Page today announced a partnership to distribute free Magic Balloon Ride Tickets for each book it gives away in the greater Miami area. The tickets allow children to access the 100% free

FUNetix® 12-Hour Reading App that teaches any child how to read in 12 hours.



The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to students across the country, particularly those from

underserved communities. Page by Page recognizes the urgency of addressing these disparities and is dedicated to providing hundreds of thousands of free books to children. FUNetix's groundbreaking ed-tech platform can teach virtually every American child how to read in the next two years.

Mr. R.

Kali Woodward, Executive Director of FUNetix, says, "Our technology makes learning how to read a fast, easy, fun, experience for every child. We are honored to collaborate with Page by Page to radically improve the lives of children who need it the most."

Page by Page's president, Ms. Lauren Page, a high school senior from Miami adds, "I tell young people to shoot for the moon! Even if you don't get there, at least you will still land among the stars."

About FUNetix:

FUNetix is the only 100% free app that can teach virtually any child how to read in just 12 hours. The innovative, patented curriculum takes any child from the ABCs to a 2nd grade reading level via a series of 40 step-by-step learning modules. FUNetix is distributed worldwide by the American Youth Literacy Foundation 501c3.

About Page by Page:

Page by Page is a nonprofit started by Lauren Page in Miami, Florida when she was in just second grade in 2013. The 501c3 is run for kids, by kids. Page by Page has distributed over 500,000 books to the community of Miami-Dade (totaling over $2,500,000 in value), has assisted over 3.65 million children in enriching their literacy skills, and has expanded to locations across the US and the world.

