North America Water And Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Sees Promising Growth, Driven By Stringent Regulations And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

As industries continue to expand and environmental regulations become ever more stringent, the North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is experiencing substantial growth. A new research publication detailing in-depth market trends, regional insights, and competitive landscapes has recently been added to our extensive repository of market intelligence.

Industry Trends Propel Market Expansion

The industrial sector's growing emphasis on sustainability and the necessity of maintaining high water quality have served as key drivers for the North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market. Stringent environmental compliance standards, particularly in the United States and Canada, mandate thorough treatment of industrial wastewater, thereby fueling the demand for effective treatment chemicals across the region.

Technological Advancements Spur Market Growth

With the advent of new and improved water treatment technologies, the need for specialized chemicals has escalated. These advancements contribute significantly to the efficiency of water and wastewater treatment processes, culminating in a robust expansion of the treatment chemicals market.

Segmental Insights Outline Dominant Sectors

The market is segmented into various categories, with coagulants and flocculants being notable standouts. The oil & gas industry, in particular, has shown a rapid uptick in demand due to the critical need to treat produced water. The United States has emerged as the dominant regional player, demonstrating considerable market share and driving demand with a comprehensive and advanced water treatment infrastructure.

Market Outlook Remains Favorable

Looking forward to the market forecast, prospects remain promising, underpinned by ongoing investments in water infrastructure and the development of innovative treatment solutions. The market's trajectory indicates not just an adherence to regulatory mandates but also an aligned interest with global sustainability goals.

Future Prospects and Opportunities Abound

The report provides a granular analysis of the market, shedding light on the various chemical types and end users that are shaping the industry landscape. The insights offered within this publication are crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate the complex market dynamics and capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market.

Key Takeaways



Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and chemical industries is driving growth within the North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market.

Price volatility of raw materials poses a challenge, impacting production costs and market competitiveness.

Investments in water infrastructure development are on the rise, necessitating a steady supply of treatment chemicals.

Coagulant & flocculant segments dominate the market, while the oil & gas sector anticipates swift growth. The United States retains a leading position in the market, supported by stringent environmental regulations and advanced treatment facilities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Ecolab Inc.

Kurita America, Inc.

BASF Corporation

Kemira Chemicals, Inc.

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel, Inc. Lonza, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900