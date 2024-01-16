Discover Pikaboss (PIKA) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Pikaboss (PIKA) on its platform in the innovation zone (MEMEs) and the PIKA/USDT trading pair started trading at 2024-01-23 21:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit PIKA for trading from 2024-01-22 21:00(UTC) Withdrawals for PIKA are available from 2024-01-24 21:00 (UTC)



About PIKA PIKA is an ERC-20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 420.69 trillion tokens. In the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency, a new player has emerged to redefine the realm of memecoins – PIKA. With a symbol as distinctive as its name, PIKA stands as the brainchild of the project named "pikaboss." Distancing itself from the clutter of derivative DoggyFroggy coins, PIKA embodies a commitment to fairness and inclusivity. This memecoin introduces a refreshing approach with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, and zero taxes, putting the power back into the hands of the community.

Launched with a strategic vision, PIKA is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a movement fueled by pure Pika Power. The token boasts a transparent and community-oriented structure, with features such as 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt, and Contract Renounced. PIKA is not merely a financial instrument but a symbol of empowerment, a coin for the people, now ready to make its mark on the global stage.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT commented about the recent token listing of PIKA on the exchange, highlighting the strategic significance of this collaboration. Mr. Warin remarked, "We believe that PIKA's distinctive features, such as its fair launch, transparent tokenomics, and roadmap for evolution, will resonate well with our community."

Tokenomics plays a crucial role in the success of any cryptocurrency, and PIKA has set a distinctive benchmark. With a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000 PIKA and an initial liquidity of 1 ETH, PIKA has positioned itself as a formidable contender in the crypto space. The launch price of $0.000000000004915 reflects a strategic entry point for investors seeking innovation and entertainment in the memecoin sector. A key highlight is the absence of taxes, a fully renounced contract, and burnt liquidity, underscoring PIKA's commitment to simplicity, transparency, and community-driven growth.

As PIKA sets its sights on wider adoption, the roadmap reflects the project's ambitions. From achieving a $1M market cap in the initial phase to expanding into a full-fledged ecosystem with PIKA Finance, PIKA Game, and beyond, the PIKA Evolution Roadmap is a testament to the project's vision. With milestones such as Coinmarketcap & Coingecko listings, dedicated rooms for holders and whales, and the prospect of a Binance listing at the $1B market cap mark, PIKA is poised for a groundbreaking journey in crypto space.

In a significant stride towards global recognition, the PIKA token is now officially listed on XT, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. This listing marks a pivotal moment in the journey of the "pikaboss" project, opening new avenues for traders and investors to engage with PIKA on a broader scale. XT's global reach enhances PIKA's liquidity, enabling users worldwide to participate in the vibrant PIKA ecosystem. Traders can now access PIKA with ease, leveraging the exchange's features and tools to navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency market. The listing on XT not only amplifies PIKA's visibility but also underscores the project's commitment to creating a lasting impact in the world of memecoins.

As PIKA takes its place on XT, the "pikaboss" project enters a new chapter of growth and development. The listing on this reputable exchange amplifies PIKA's presence, opening doors for broader community engagement and fostering a thriving ecosystem. With a solid foundation and a vision set for the future, PIKA on XT is poised to captivate the crypto community and beyond.

About XT Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchang has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures tradin which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy tradin that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Gri allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

