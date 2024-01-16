A Good Plumber Celebrates 20 Years Of Service With Exciting Scratch-Off Card Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Bill and Thomas Sobolow
Warren Sobolow and Team I am honored to be a part of the Brooklyn community for over two decades. We are proud to provide plumbing, gas, and heating services to our neighbors. Thank you, Brooklyn! Cheers to many more!”
- Warren Sobolow, Founder and Master Plumber, A Good Plumber
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Good Plumber , a family-owned and operated plumbing business based in Brooklyn, is proud to announce its 20th-year anniversary. Founded in January 2004 by Warren Sobolow, A Good Plumber has been serving the Brooklyn community with dedication and expertise.
To mark this significant milestone and to show appreciation to their valued customers, A Good Plumber is hosting an Anniversary Extravaganza with an exciting scratch-off card giveaway. Customers have the chance to win discounts ranging from $20 OFF to a generous 20% OFF on any plumbing work performed, regardless of the job's total cost.
A Good Plumber is a trusted plumbing company, known for its commitment to excellence and exceptional service. The business is owned and operated by a born and raised Brooklyn family, Warren Sobolow and his sons, Bill and Thomas. With licensed and insured Master Plumbers leading the team, A Good Plumber has been delivering top-notch plumbing services for two decades.
To participate in the A Good Plumber 20 Year Anniversary Extravaganza, customers can simply contact A Good Plumber at 929-236-4640 to book their plumbing appointment. During the service visit, customers are encouraged to ask their licensed and insured plumbing technician for their scratch-off cards. The scratch-off cards celebration is scheduled to end on March 31, 2024.
For more information about this exciting giveaway and to read about A Good Plumber's journey over the past 20 years, please visit A Good Plumber's 20th Anniversary page at agoodplumber/20years/ .
Local Law 152 and Plumbing Services:
A Good Plumber specializes in Local Law 152 inspections among various plumbing services. We are here to ensure your safety and compliance, without any unnecessary upsells. Give us a call today at 929-236-4640 and remember that our team of skilled Brooklyn plumbers is your all-in-one solution for all plumbing, gas, and heating needs in your home or business. Licensed, insured, certified, and ready to assist you.
About A Good Plumber:
A Good Plumber is a Brooklyn-based plumbing company with a commitment to excellence. For over two decades, they have provided expert plumbing services to the Brooklyn community. As a family-owned and operated business, A Good Plumber takes pride in serving their neighbors with honesty, integrity, and top-quality plumbing work. Financing options available.
20 Years Anniversary. Thank You, Dad. Thank you, Brooklyn!
