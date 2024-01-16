Cisco's Santo Caivano Joins CMT Research Foundation Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF), a patient-led, non-profit focused on delivering treatments and cures for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease*, today announced that Santo Caivano, Director, Customer Engagements of Cisco's CAP (Critical Accounts Program) Americas team, has joined the Foundation's Board of Directors.“There is not another organization that has advanced the science of finding a cure for CMT more than the CMT Research Foundation,” says Mr. Caivano.“I am pleased to be part of such a progressive and focused team.”Mr. Caivano leads a team of Crisis and Escalation Managers dedicated to resolving the most complex and critical problems of Cisco customers. He joined Cisco in March 2011 as Cisco acquired Inlet Technologies, a company where he was a principal and led Product Management, Professional Services, and Technical Services. Prior to Inlet Technologies, Mr. Caivano spent over a decade leading teams in several successful start-ups, including three which were acquired and one that went public. Earlier in his career, Mr. Caivano worked at IBM. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial relations from the University of North Carolina, an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the University of Notre Dame and he completed eCornell's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program.“Santo has been active in nonprofit and community-based service organizations for a decade. He brings the Board a wealth of strategic thinking and is a hands-on experienced executive. We are lucky to have him at CMTRF,” says Patrick Livney, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors.CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) is a patient-led, non-profit focused on delivering treatments and cures for CMT. The foundation identifies significant obstacles or deficiencies impeding progress towards a cure and seeks out collaborators to address these issues. It's their mission to raise funds to invest in promising science with high potential of leading to treatments and cures. Founded by two patients who are driven to expedite drug delivery to people who live with CMT, the 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization is supported by personal and corporate financial gifts.*Charcot-Marie-Tooth encompasses a group of inherited, chronic peripheral neuropathies that result in nerve degradation. CMT patients suffer from progressive muscle atrophy of legs and arms, causing walking, running and balance problems as well as abnormal functioning of hands and feet. CMT affects one in 2,500 people (about the same prevalence as cystic fibrosis), including nearly 100,000 Americans and over 3 million people worldwide. At the moment, there is no treatment or cure for CMT.

