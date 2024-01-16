Buzzing With Opportunity: Bumble Roofing Enters DFW And Seeks To Create More Than 300 Jobs In The Metroplex

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Emerging roofing solution looks to engage aspiring entrepreneurs in the booming DFW area

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bumble Roofing , a game-changing roofing repair, installation and technology brand, revealed today its plans for strategic entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market, presenting the area's aspiring entrepreneurs with the opportunity to bring a proven business model in an essential sector to at least 15 new territories within the region. Known for its customer-centric approach and innovative technology, Bumble Roofing aims to revolutionize the roofing industry in DFW by prioritizing customer satisfaction and community impact.

Bumble's accelerated expansion into DFW and beyond follows a year of unprecedented urbanization coupled with record-breaking storms and natural disasters, in which the global roofing industry generated well over $100 billion with no end to continued growth in sight. In Texas alone, hail storms across the state generated $1 billion in damage this past May , and the impact of these storms on DFW in particular highlighted more than ever how invaluable trusted roofing professionals are to this community.

Between the DFW metroplex's high volume need for impact business and its status as one of the nation's fastest-growing regions, Bumble Roofing has identified a prime opportunity to change the roofing landscape for the better with its ethical practices and customer-centric approach. Moreover, Bumble Roofing's expansion into the DFW market will be instrumental in boosting the local economy. The company estimates creating over 300 jobs in the DFW area and generating approximately $100 million per year in economic activity, contributing significantly to the region's growth and development.

"As Bumble Roofing sets foot in the thriving DFW area, we're not just envisioning business expansion; we're committed to becoming an integral part of the community's growth story," said David Bitan, brand president of Bumble Roofing. "Our move to DFW isn't just about roofs; it's about building a network of franchisees and dedicated customers who share our values and passion for excellence. And the best part is, to be a Bumble franchisee, you don't have to know anything about construction or roofing. Just come to us with some prior business experience, and we'll teach you the rest. We're excited to invite entrepreneurial minds to join us in reshaping the roofing landscape while creating meaningful opportunities for employment and positively impacting the local economy."

Bumble Roofing is centered on customer empowerment and fairness while staunchly adhering to a policy of prioritizing its customers' needs, refraining from upselling or price gouging especially during emergency situations. Employing cutting-edge technology, Bumble Roofing utilizes revolutionary scanning and visualization tools to deliver precise roof analysis and estimates. Additionally, the company offers a digital tracker, ensuring customers are informed about the progress of their roof repairs or replacements.

Bumble Roofing encourages individuals interested in business ownership to seize this opportunity to make a meaningful impact while embarking on a rewarding entrepreneurial venture. Total investment for a Bumble Roofing franchise is approximately $164,000 – $261,000 including the initial franchise fee. Additionally, U.S. military veterans and first responders receive a special discount on their franchise fee.

For more information on becoming a Bumble Roofing franchisee and establishing a territory in the DFW area, please visit bumbleroofingfranchising .

About Bumble Roofing

Established in 2019 by brand president and founder David Bitan, Bumble Roofing is revolutionizing the industry with transparent pricing, advanced technology and customer-centric processes. Following its acquisition by Empower Brands in 2023, Bumble Roofing set out to incubate and franchise its business model to take its modern roofing solutions across the country. As a part of Empower Brands, Bumble Roofing continues to set new standards in the roofing industry, empowering entrepreneurs and providing unparalleled service. Today, Bumble Roofing is not only a leader in quality roofing but also in integrating technology and focusing on the customer experience. Its commitment to excellence is evident in every project, ensuring superior service for homes and businesses.

SOURCE Bumble Roofing