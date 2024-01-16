Singapore Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2023 Featuring Singtel Singapore, Starhub, Mobile (M1) Singapore, And Simba Telecom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to
Singapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Singapore today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.
The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Singapore, when valued in US dollars, will decline at a CAGR of 0.2% during the 2023-2028 period, which could be primarily due to the strengthening US dollar against local currency. Mobile data service revenue will increase to $1.5 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%.
This growth will be driven by a continued rise in mobile internet and smartphone subscriber base and a projected increase in adoption of 5G services, which yield higher data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue will also grow to $471.2 million in 2028, supported by growing adoption of fixed broadband services and increasing fiber-based connections among residential and business customers.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following
Demographic and macroeconomic context in Singapore. The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more. Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets. The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments. Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Scope
Total telecommunications and pay-TV service revenue in Singapore, when valued in local currency, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.3%. However in terms of US dollars, the overall telecom and payTV revenue will decline during the 2023-2028 period. 4G subscriptions will account for the majority share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023. The top two mobile operators, Singtel and StarHub, will account for a 764.3% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023. Average monthly mobile voice usage in Singapore will decline to 98 minutes in 2028 in line with the increasing user preference for OTT-based voice communication alternatives.
Key Topics Covered:
Market highlights
Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type , 2023 service penetration Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates
Regulatory context
Regulatory highlights, Digital Connectivity Blueprint, 3G Switch-off, Digital Transformation
Telecom market outlook
Total telecom and Pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028 Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue , 2022-2028
Mobile services market
Mobile service penetration and subscription trends Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028 Total mobile subscriptions, 2022-2028 Device adoption trends Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028 Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028 Payment types and technology trends Mobile subscriptions by payment type Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028 Churn and usage trends Churn, voice usage, data usage Market share trends Subscription market share, 2023 Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2023 MVNO subscription market share, 2023
Fixed services market
Fixed service penetration and subscription trends Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028 Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028 Fixed service penetration and subscription trends Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028 Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028 Market share trends Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023 Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023 Fixed service revenue trends Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028 Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028
Pay-TV services market
Penetration and subscription trends TV and pay-TV household penetration , 2022-2028 Total pay-TV subscriptions by type , 2022-2028 Market share trends Total pay-TV subscription market shares , 2023 Service revenue trends Total pay-TV service revenue , 2022-2028 Pay-TV services ARPU by type , 2022-2028 Competitive landscape and company snapshots Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview Company snapshot (Singtel Singapore, StarHub, Mobile (M1) Singapore, Simba Telecom ) Contact the Publisher
