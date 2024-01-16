BAE Systems Achieves AWS Migration Competency, Accelerating Digital Transformation For National Security Missions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va.

, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency, further solidifying its ability to harness digital transformation and advanced cloud technologies to empower its customers' missions. As a Premier Tier Services and Independent Software Vendor, the Migration Competency designation underscores BAE Systems expertise in cloud migration and enablement.

"Our expertise in accelerating our customers' digital transformation journey was critical to this achievement"

BAE Systems has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency, further solidifying its ability to harness digital transformation and advanced cloud technologies to empower its customers' missions. (Credit: Getty Images)

"Our expertise in accelerating our customers' digital transformation journey was critical to this achievement," said Daniel Perkins, director, Strategy & Technology partnerships for BAE Systems Intelligence & Security. "AWS is a key strategic partner within our Mission AdvantageTM technology partnership program, and the new competency allows us to drive rapid digital transformation, reduce risks and operational downtime, and deliver enhanced mission value for our customers."

Combined with the more than 400 AWS certifications BAE Systems holds, this new competency reinforces the company's commitment to collaboration and technology partnerships while solidifying its leadership in the national security cloud community.

BAE Systems is dedicated to elevating the national security missions of government customers by forging strategic technology partnerships and developing differentiated co-solutions.

Learn more about the company's solutions and the Mission Advantage technology partnership program here .

