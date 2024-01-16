UNFO Introduces Innovative Corrective Foot Brace For Newborns, Elevating Pediatric Orthopedic Care In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Israeli Doctor Revolutionizes Treatment for Metatarsus Adductus (MTA) in Newborns, Replacing The Need For Casting And Surgical Intervention

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNFO Med Ltd. , the manufacturer of the Universal Neonatal Foot Orthotics (UNFO) system, is thrilled to introduce a first of its kind corrective foot brace for the treatment of various foot conditions such as Metatarsus Adductus (MTA), a common condition in newborns that causes the front half of the foot, or forefoot, to turn inward. Other conditions include Metatarsus Varus, forefoot adduction, intoeing, and skew foot. This development marks a significant milestone in pediatric orthopedic care, replacing the need for casting and surgical intervention.

The Universal Neonatal Foot Orthotic (UNFO) brace is the first short foot orthotic device that is worn below the ankle and used for the treatment of metatarsus adductus (MTA) and other foot conditions in infants. Photo credit: OCO renders (PRNewsfoto/UNFO Med Ltd.)

Metatarsus Adductus – also known as MTA – is a congenital foot condition that occurs in approximately 7% of births. When one sibling has this genetic anomaly, the chances of the next child being born with the condition increases to 12%. This condition causes the front half of the foot to turn inward due to an off-center deviation at the tarsometatarsal joints (the midfoot, or middle part of the foot). If left untreated, the child may be at increased risk for foot deformities, foot pain and problems with their gait, causing the child to frequently fall.

Traditionally, casting and surgical intervention have been the standard for addressing MTA in infants. Casting can be extremely uncomfortable and painful for the child, causing stress for both the infant and the parents. However, UNFO's innovative corrective foot brace, developed under the guidance of Israeli, Dr. Izak Daizade, eliminates the necessity for casting and surgery, providing a non-invasive and highly effective alternative for parents and their newborns.

After dedicating over thirty years to the care of newborns, Dr. Izak Daizade, Founder and R&D Director, UNFO Med Ltd, identified a critical gap in the treatment of MTA. Following seven years of dedicated research, he unveiled UNFO, a short foot orthotic device worn below the ankle. Engineered with precision to address the three-dimensional anatomic deformities and misalignments in infants' foot structures, UNFO represents the first of its kind in pediatric orthopedics. Its discreet, sandal-like design not only ensures proper correction but also delivers gentle and comfortable care for the tiniest patients. Dr. Daizade has treated over 15,000 patients with the UNFO brace and has had a 95% rate of success[1].

"As a pediatric orthopedic specialist, my goal has always been to provide the best possible care for newborns facing challenges such as Metatarsus Adductus," said Dr. Izak Daizade, CEO of UNFO Med Ltd. "UNFO's corrective foot brace represents a significant advancement in our approach to pediatric orthopedics. This non-invasive solution not only transforms the treatment of newborns born with MTA, but also signifies a new era of proactive and compassionate care. I am excited about the positive impact this innovation will have on the lives of infants and their families across the U.S."

Dr. John Herzenberg, a world-renowned Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, former Director of Pediatric Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital, and the Founder and Director of the International Center for Limb Lengthening at the hospital's Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics. He has been listed in U.S. News Top Doctors, as being in the top 1% of his field. Before his recent retirement, he used UNFO to treat over thirty patients. According to him, "The brace is well-tolerated, and in the majority of cases, results in a rapid correction of the Metatarsus Adductus. It works best on very young infants." Previously, he used serial casting, or

Bebax orthoses, but the UNFO appears to be an excellent alternative to these options.

UNFO is patented technology and FDA approved. The UNFO brace is now available for medical practitioners and orthopedic specialists in the United States including Mount Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and select healthcare facilities nationwide.

ABOUT UNFO Med Ltd:

UNFO Med Ltd. is at the forefront of pioneering pediatric orthopedic innovation, committed to reshaping the landscape of early childhood healthcare. With a mission to revolutionize treatment methodologies, UNFO specializes in crafting innovative solutions for prevalent orthopedic conditions in infants and children. The Universal Neonatal Foot Orthotics (UNFO) system represents a pinnacle of cutting-edge healthcare technology. Developed collaboratively with esteemed medical experts, including a renowned Israeli pediatric orthopedic specialist, UNFO introduces an innovative approach to corrective foot care for newborns.

