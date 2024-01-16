Caretime Launches V3, A Platform Built To Start And Scale Home Care Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CareTime , the leader in home care technology, has launched CareTime V3, an all-in-one home care agency management system. CareTimeV3 launches at a time where home care agencies need more confidence accessing multiple payor sources in order to grow revenues and profits to retain caregivers.

For decades, the primary source of funding for home care agencies has been private pay. Year over year though, this percentage of revenue has been decreasing. Under the Affordable Care Act, capitation programs have started to consider home care agencies as a resource to lower the cost of patient care and prevent avoidable readmissions.

"In today's challenging and ever-changing healthcare environment, home care operators need cutting-edge technology to help them optimize productivity and compliance," said Bob Dean, CEO of CareTime. "These new time-saving features will deliver business efficiencies and better patient outcomes. CareTime is proud to underscore our commitment to serving the home care market."

With CareTime V3, agencies traditionally need one biller for every 50 clients but are now able to handle 200+ clients with faster receipt of funds and lower claim denials.

CareTime V3 brings home care operators the following capabilities and benefits:



Billing While You Sleep: With CareTime's new automation feature, home care owners can leverage pre-set billing frequencies by payer source and get notified when claims are received.

Automated Rules Engine: CareTime now offers an automated rules engine that enables agencies to determine what makes a claim complete, get notified of visits that are likely to be declined or incomplete, and organizes like-type visits in one place. EVV and Claims Management Dashboard: CareTime now boasts a user-friendly, all-in-one dashboard to cut billing time in half while getting owners reimbursed quicker, with more accuracy. This business intelligence tool includes accounts receivable and electronic visit verification so owners can manage claims and collections with ease.

The newest version of CareTime will empower home care owners to grow their business and focus on the work they enjoy the most. To learn more about CareTime V3, visit caretime/v3 .

CareTime

stands out as the straightforward and user-friendly solution for home care agencies, providing a seamless experience unlike other complex alternatives. With essential features like CRM, scheduling, EVV, billing, claims, reporting, and a family portal, CareTime serves as a comprehensive "one-stop shop" for managing your business efficiently. What sets CareTime apart is its innovative automated billing system, allowing you to "bill while you sleep." Additionally, the robust rules engine ensures flawless claim submissions every time, making CareTime the perfect choice for your agency's needs.

