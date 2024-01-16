Flow Meters Market Size Worth USD 14.98 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flow meters market size was USD 8.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing use of automation and Internet of Things (IoT) in flow rate measurement applications and efforts for digital transformation and rising industrial demand regarding efficiency and safety issues are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Optimizing oil recovery requires close observation of injected fluids and their effects on reservoirs. Moreover, water and wastewater treatment facilities must treat wastewater in a sustainable way and recover resources whenever possible to produce and supply safe, high-quality drinking water. There are numerous ways to enhance operations with flow meters despite the complexity and breadth of duties involved in these operational. Furthermore, flow meters can be installed at each stage of the process to guarantee quality and condition of the water before it leaves a facility, whether the water is being purified for reuse or released back into the environment for reuse.

Smart flow meter IoT is now a tried-and-true, modern method that sends resource providers preprocessed raw data. In addition, all IoT smart flow meters react in real time to various predefined events and send out SMS or email notifications to clients as needed. Businesses can construct standalone smart meters with LTE NB-IoT smart metering technologies without having to replace the battery for several years. Passwords in access settings and Transport Layer Security (TLS) protection during the data transfer provide additional security levels.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

However, high initial cost of magnetic and coriolis flow meters, which could restrain market revenue growth. Both types are notorious for their expensive upfront costs, with coriolis flow meters requiring a larger initial investment compared to turbine and differential pressure flow meters. Magnetic flow meters are expensive initially, but require little maintenance as these do not include any moving parts. These flow meters are produced using expensive materials and advanced technology, which is in turn, is rising the total cost. For instance, an ultrasonic flow meter measures fluid velocity through a pipe using high-frequency sound waves.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global flow meters market is segmented into differential pressure, positive displacement, electromagnetic, ultrasonic, coriolis, turbine, vortex, and others.

The differential pressure segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global flow meters market in 2022 due to widespread popularity and rising adoption of these devices. Differential pressure flow meters are devices that measure differential pressure drop across a barrier put into the flow to determine the flow. This differential pressure, along with the geometry data under operating circumstances and the relevant factor, can be used to calculate the flow rate based on fluid's material characteristics.

Measured Medium Insights:

On the basis of measured medium, the global flow meters market is segmented into liquid, gases, and steam.

The liquid segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global flow meters market during the forecast period due to accuracy and efficiency of liquid flow measurements. A liquid flow meter can gauge a liquid's mass, volumetric, linear, and nonlinear flow rates. The velocity of liquid is measured to compute the flow rate. As liquid flow meters come in a multitude of forms, the type chosen will be determined by liquid type and application. The choice of liquid flow meter will depend on the installation and characteristics of fluid. Liquid flow meters come in five different varieties, such as mass, differential pressure, velocity, positive displacement, and open channel. For instance, the most popular method for figuring out a liquid's flow rate is to utilize differential pressure flow meters.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global flow meters market in 2022 due to introduction of innovative and user-friendly flow measurement solutions in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, on 4 October 2022, Yokogawa Electric Corporation declared the launch of OpreX Magnetic Flowmeter CA Series. This new product line, which is being introduced as a member of the OpreX Field Instruments family, replaces the ADMAG CA Series. All of the products in this latest series are capacitance-type magnetic flowmeters. These are able to monitor the flow of conductive fluids by using a measurement tube without the fluids coming into direct contact with electrodes of the device. For instance, on 7 March 2023, ATO Flow Meter, a leading global manufacturer of flow measurement technology based in China, announced the introduction of two new products, magnetic flow meters and ultrasonic flow meters, to its lineup.

The North America market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global flow meters market during the forecast period due to introduction of advanced software architectures to enhance process automation. For instance, on 14 February 2021, Emerson released a new software to improve process automation and the use of Roxar 2600 Multiphase Flow Meter (MPFM) in the O&G sector. The Roxar 2600 MPFM can do parallel calculations at 10Hz and choose the best configuration on its own for a given duration of time due to its rapid adaptive measurementTM software design.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Scope of Research