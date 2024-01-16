Topline Financial Credit Union Hosts Holiday Gift Drive To Brighten Up The Holidays

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TopLine's Members and Employees Come Together to Help Community Neighbors

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their 25th annual Holiday Gift Drive benefitting five local non-profits, African Education and Health Initiative, Avenues for Youth, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated gifts of toys, clothing, scarves and gift cards to brighten up the holiday season for neighbors in need.



Employees were able to participate by donating gifts and money and TopLine members and other community members could also purchase items from the credit union's Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated nearly 700 holiday gifts and nearly $1,900 in cash to assist local families in need.

“We are grateful for the support from our employees, members and others in our communities for their generosity during the holiday season to help brighten the season for struggling youth and families,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO.“We will continue to connect and improve the lives of our neighbors, together.”

African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) is a non-profit organization with a vision to ensure that African students, Kindergarten through college, have access to educational materials such as books, computers and other reading aids to support their education needs and goals. For more information visit

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit to learn more.

Community Emergency Assistance Programs , serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. Visit to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with education and support, helping them achieve economic and social independence today and for generations to come. Visit

more-empowerment to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y's mission and work, visit .

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 11th largest credit union, with assets of nearly $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations - in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul's Como Park - as well as by phone, mobile app and online at . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram . To learn more about the credit union's foundation , visit /Foundation .

