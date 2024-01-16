India Cybersecurity Market Report 2023: Analysis, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities 2019-2029F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cybersecurity Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

India Cybersecurity Market has valued at USD 3.05 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 15.3% through 2029, reaching USD 7.23 Billion India, with its burgeoning digital landscape, has witnessed a substantial surge in the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions. As the country rapidly embraces digital transformation across sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government services, the need to fortify digital infrastructure against cyber threats has become paramount. The India Cybersecurity Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a convergence of factors reshaping the cybersecurity landscape in the region. The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats pose a severe risk to India's digital ecosystem. Cyberattacks, ranging from ransomware and data breaches to phishing scams, have become more prevalent, targeting businesses, government entities, and individuals alike. This heightened threat landscape is a primary driver for the increased adoption of cybersecurity solutions.



Key Market Drivers Government Initiatives and Regulations

India's cybersecurity market is driven by proactive government initiatives and regulations.

Stringent cybersecurity regulations and guidelines, such as the Essential Cybersecurity Controls, shape the landscape. These initiatives bolster cyber resilience and foster a thriving cybersecurity market. Digital Transformation and Technology Adoption

Rapid digital transformation and adoption of technologies like cloud computing, IoT, and mobile applications.

These advancements open new avenues for innovation but expose organizations to cyber threats.

Increased demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions, including threat detection and data protection. Growing adoption of digitalization fuels the demand for robust cybersecurity measures. Increasing Cyber Threat Landscape

India faces a growing and sophisticated cyber threat landscape.

Nation-state actors, cybercriminals, and other malicious entities exploit vulnerabilities.

Organizations invest in threat intelligence, incident response, and cybersecurity training. Escalation in cyberattacks drives the expansion of the cybersecurity market. Strong Focus on Critical Infrastructure Protection

Protection of critical infrastructure, like energy and transportation systems, is a top concern.

Government and private sector invest significantly in securing these sectors.

Robust cybersecurity solutions are deployed to safeguard vital national assets. Demand for specialized solutions and services tailored to critical infrastructure. Growing Investments and Partnerships

Surge in investments and partnerships from domestic and international players.

Cybersecurity firms establish a presence in India through collaborations and investments.

Government programs support cybersecurity startups and R&D initiatives. A dynamic ecosystem of cybersecurity vendors and service providers is emerging. Key Market Challenges Cyber Skills Shortage

Shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals hinders organizations.

High demand for experts to manage and mitigate cyber risks.

Efforts needed in education, training, and talent retention. Initiatives to attract and retain cybersecurity talent are essential. Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Adoption of technologies like cloud, IoT, and AI introduces cybersecurity challenges.

Rapid adoption outpaces security measures, leaving vulnerabilities.

Security must be integral to technology adoption. Investment in comprehensive security strategies is crucial. Regulatory Compliance and Data Privacy

Evolving regulatory landscape challenges compliance efforts.

Frameworks like Essential Cybersecurity Controls require specific security measures.

Data privacy concerns add complexity, especially for SMEs. Legal and compliance expertise required to navigate regulations. Advanced and Persistent Threats

Increasing advanced threats include nation-state attacks and ransomware.

Threats are highly sophisticated and challenging to detect.

Organizations must evolve cybersecurity strategies and technologies. Collaboration with government agencies and threat intelligence sharing is crucial. Key Market Trends Rise in Cloud Security Solutions

Increased adoption of cloud security solutions.

Demand for cloud-based cybersecurity tools and services surges.

Cloud security covers data encryption, identity management, and threat detection. Scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency drive cloud security adoption. Emergence of Zero Trust Security Frameworks

Zero Trust security frameworks gain momentum.

Challenges the traditional perimeter-based security model.

Requires continuous verification of user and device identity and security. Enhances security against internal and external threats. Focus on Threat Intelligence and Sharing

Increasing investment in threat intelligence solutions.

Emphasis on collaboration and information sharing among organizations.

Sharing threat data creates a collective defense against cyber threats. Government initiatives promote information sharing for national cybersecurity. Ransomware Mitigation and Incident Response

Growing threat of ransomware attacks leads to investments in mitigation.

Implementation of backup, threat hunting, and incident response plans.

Focus on rapid recovery and minimizing impact. Incident response and recovery are critical in the cybersecurity strategy. Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Integration of AI and ML in cybersecurity practices.

AI and ML technologies enhance threat detection and predictive analysis.

Analyze vast amounts of data in real-time for faster threat response. Automation and intelligence-driven cybersecurity are crucial for proactive defense. Segmental Insights Security Type Insights

Network security is the dominant segment in the Indian cybersecurity market.

Protection of networks and infrastructure from unauthorized access and attacks.

Increased reliance on digital technologies and connected devices. Demand for robust network security solutions. End User Insights

Government sector is the dominant end-user industry in the Indian cybersecurity market.

Active government investment in enhancing cybersecurity.

Custodian of critical national infrastructure and sensitive data. Ongoing investments in threat intelligence and awareness. Deployment Mode Insights

Cloud deployment mode is dominant in the Indian cybersecurity market.

Utilization of cloud-based infrastructure and services for cybersecurity solutions.

Scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness drive cloud adoption. Accelerated adoption due to digital transformation and remote work. Regional Insights

Southern India is the dominating region in the Indian Cybersecurity Market.

High concentration of IT industries, government initiatives, and growing awareness of cyber threats contribute to dominance. Other regions of India also expected to grow in the coming years. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered India

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Cybersecurity Market.



Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro Limited

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Info Edge India Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. FireEye, Inc.

Report Scope:

India Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type:



Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Content Security Others

India Cybersecurity Market, By Solution Type:



Firewall

Antivirus & Antimalware

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Encryption & Decryption

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Infrastructure Security Others

India Cybersecurity Market, By End User:



Government

BFSI

Corporates/Private Organizations

Retail

Healthcare

Education Technology Others

India Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud

India Cybersecurity Market, By Region:



North India

South India

West India East India

