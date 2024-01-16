Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market: Pioneering Growth Dynamics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The diagnostic imaging equipment market has exhibited robust growth, surging from $54.69 billion in 2023 to an estimated $59.46 billion in 2024, representing a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Projections signal a continued upward trajectory, foreseeing the market reaching $80.2 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Driving Forces Shaping Market Expansion:

Global Surge in Chronic Diseases: The pervasive rise in chronic diseases globally is a prime driver propelling the diagnostic imaging equipment market. Radiology imaging techniques play a pivotal role in identifying a spectrum of chronic diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. Diagnostic imaging facilitates the early detection of chronic illnesses even before symptoms manifest. Notably, the International Diabetes Federation projects a substantial increase in the global diabetic population, reaching 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. This escalating prevalence of chronic diseases is poised to drive the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment.

Prevalence of Eye Diseases: The growing incidence of eye diseases is anticipated to fuel further growth in the diagnostic imaging equipment market. Diagnostic imaging tools serve as crucial resources for diagnosing and managing a variety of eye-related conditions. Projections by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness indicate a 55% increase in vision loss by 2050, underscoring the significant impact on global eye health. The heightened prevalence of eye diseases is expected to be a key driver for the diagnostic imaging equipment market.

Market Players and Innovations:

Key Industry Participants: Major companies contributing to the vibrancy of the diagnostic imaging equipment market include Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, and others. These industry leaders are at the forefront of advancements, continually innovating to meet evolving healthcare needs.

Ultreon Software Revolution: Innovation is a hallmark in the diagnostic imaging equipment market, with companies introducing cutting-edge technologies. Abbott Laboratories, for instance, launched the Ultreon Software-a groundbreaking imaging solution integrating optical coherence tomography (OCT) with artificial intelligence (AI). This software enhances the accuracy of coronary stenting procedures by assessing calcium-based obstructions and vessel diameter.

Portable Diagnostic Equipment Advancements: The market is witnessing rapid advancements in portable diagnostic equipment, catering to both emergency care units and home care organizations. Portable devices offer ease of use, quick interventions, and efficient monitoring, fostering their adoption. Well-known products in this segment include Samsung Electronics' 32-SLICE CT scanner, Brain Biosciences' CERPET portable PET scanner, and Siemens Healthcare's Mobilett Mira Max portable X-ray systems.

Regional Dynamics:

.Western Europe Leadership: In 2023, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

.North America's Significance: North America secured the second-largest position in the global market.

.Diverse Regional Presence: The report covers a comprehensive array of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The diagnostic imaging equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment, Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment, Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment, Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

