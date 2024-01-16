Renowned Speaker And Author, Anita Keagy, Releases Seeking God First: A Practical Plan For Finding Joy And Peace In Him

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is available on Amazon

Anita Keagy, Author of Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anita Keagy, a nationally acclaimed speaker and author, is delighted to announce the release of her highly anticipated book, Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him . This inspiring work provides readers with a powerful and practical approach to encountering God in daily prayer and reading the Bible.

Anita Keagy, founder of JoyShop Ministries , has dedicated her life to inspiring others to spend time with God. In Seeking God First, she shares her personal journey, emphasizing the discovery of joy through the act of seeking God as a priority in life. Drawing on her experiences, including a life-changing reunion with her child after 21 years, Anita offers hope, encouragement, and a roadmap for readers to deepen their relationship with God.

“I am thrilled to share this book with the world,” says Anita.“In Seeking God First, I aim to provide readers with my personal story and a practical model for enhancing their devotional life. I sincerely hope this book will inspire individuals to prioritize their daily time with God and discover true joy and peace in Him.”

Anita Keagy travels nationwide and internationally, sharing her message of hope and encouragement in conferences, schools, and retreats. With a rich background as a seasoned author, her previous works include The File: A Mother and Child's Life-Changing Reunion and The Joy of Seeking God First. Anita's dedication to ministry and commitment to helping others navigate life's challenges make Seeking God First a must- read for anyone longing to grow deeper in their relationship with Jesus.

Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is now available for purchase through JoyShop and Amazon. For more information about Anita Keagy and her ministry, JoyShop, please visit or follow her on social media @anitakeagy and @JoyShopMinistries .

