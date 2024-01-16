Announcing Bliss Boogie, A New And Exciting East Coast Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3 Days of Bliss, Love, Dance, Joy, Learning & Exploration in April 2024

- Kai Baylis, Bliss Boogie FounderRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bliss Boogie , the trailblazing amalgamation of dance, wellness, whole health and self-worth, is thrilled to announce its official launch, pledging to bring forth an unparalleled fusion of joy, empowerment, and sexual wellness for people worldwide. Bliss Boogie will take place from April 5-7, 2024 in Pittsboro, NC.Bliss Boogie transcends the boundaries of conventional dance classes, reimagining them as transformative experiences that meld the exhilaration of dance with the virtues of mindfulness, self-care, and a sex-positive perspective. Birthed by a passionate and compassionate entrepreneur, Kai Baylis, Bliss Boogie is poised to redefine the way people connect with their bodies, minds, and their sensuality while reveling in the joy of dancing, loving, and celebrating. Bliss Boogie is proud to donate a portion of proceeds to help eradicate human trafficking.Key Highlights of Bliss Boogie, include...EXPLORATORY ENVIRONMENT: At Bliss Boogie, we celebrate a positive environment that encourages participants to explore their sensuality, embrace their bodies, and foster a healthy relationship with their sexuality.MINDFUL MOVEMENT: Each Bliss Boogie session seamlessly integrates mindfulness techniques, allowing participants to forge a deeper connection with their bodies, alleviate stress, and cultivate heightened self-awareness while surrendering to the rhythm of life.INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY: Bliss Boogie is a sanctuary for all, irrespective of age, gender, or dance proficiency. Our classes thrive on fostering a supportive and affirming ambiance where participants are free to express themselves and bask in the acceptance of their true selves.PROFESSIONAL INSTRUCTORS: Our esteemed instructors boast not only impressive credentials but also certification in respective fields. They are unwaveringly committed to aiding participants in realizing their physical, mental, and sexual health aspirations.SEXUAL WELLNESS WORKSHOPS: In addition to dance sessions, Bliss Boogie conducts workshops on sexual wellness, communication, and exploration, adding depth to the holistic sexual well-being journey.ARTISTS & MUSICIANS: Our dedication to fostering creativity extends to our commitment to providing a platform for local artists and musicians. Talented individuals will grace our gathering with live performances, infusing the ambiance with their unique artistic flair.Founder Kai Baylis passionately remarks, "Bliss Boogie transcends the mere notion of a festival; it's an event that embodies lifestyle choices that wholeheartedly embrace the empowering principles of self-worth. We firmly believe that by amalgamating the freedom of movement, mindfulness, an affirming perspective, love, and a nurturing community, we empower individuals to discover their inner bliss, fostering happier, healthier, and more empowered lives."Bliss Boogie is deeply committed to ensuring that dance, wellness, and the positive embodiment of human sexuality are accessible to all, with a range of event attendee options tailored to individual needs and budgets. General admission tickets to the event are $250 and are discounted through January 15, 2024 to $200.For comprehensive information regarding Bliss Boogie, including details on our upcoming event, please visit the website and connect on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to stay updated with our latest offerings and community engagement.

