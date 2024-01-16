(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clutch Ranks Leobit Among the Top Cloud Development and Cloud Consulting Companies

Leobit, a leading full-cycle web, .NET, and mobile app development company, is thrilled to share that it has been recognized in 6 cloud categories by Clutch.

- Oleksa Stelmakh, CEO of LeobitAUSTIN, TX, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leobit , a leading full-cycle .NET, web, and mobile app development company, is thrilled to share that it has been recognized in 6 cloud categories by Clutch, a well-known B2B ratings and reviews platform that connects businesses with the best service providers worldwide. This achievement underscores Leobit's extensive proficiency in cloud technologies and its profound knowledge of the Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud ecosystems.Leobit's portfolio includes over 100 cloud-based projects. The accumulated expertise allows the company to provide its customers with a broad spectrum of cloud services, including cloud consulting, cloud migration, cloud optimization, cloud architecture design, and SaaS solution development.We constantly invest in growing our cloud expertise and currently can boast a team of 40 certified Azure and AWS cloud experts. Earlier this year, Leobit also showcased its competence in Microsoft's technical assessment and is proud to be a Microsoft Solution Partner for Digital and App Innovation.Clutch recognizes Leobit's excellence in providing cloud development and cloud consulting services in Ukraine and abroad in several categories:- 'Top Azure Company in Ukraine 2023' designation serves as a testament to Leobit's exceptional proficiency in Azure cloud development and underscores the company's ability to tailor the most advanced Azure-based solutions to address the needs of companies from various industries.- 'Top AWS company in Ukraine 2023' acknowledgment reflects Leobit's expertise in effectively utilizing Amazon Web Services' comprehensive suite of cloud services and harnessing cutting-edge technology in the projects.- 'Top Google Cloud Company in Ukraine 2023' and 'Top Google Cloud Company in Krakow 2023' recognitions showcase Leobit's advanced capabilities in delivering solutions that capitalize on the strengths of Google Cloud.- 'Top Cloud Consulting Company in Lviv 2023' and 'Top Cloud Consulting Company in Krakow 2023' highlight Leobit's complex cloud expertise and ability to offer excellent guidance to companies seeking advisory in navigating the intricate landscape of cloud technologies and services.Oleksa Stelmakh, CEO of Leobit: 'We believe the cloud is a foundation that empowers digital transformation, business agility, and innovations. The acknowledgment from Clutch underscores our team's dedication to staying at the forefront of the evolving landscape of cloud technology and providing our clients with expert cloud development and consulting services.'This recognition fuels our passion for delivering top-notch cloud solutions, driving innovation in every project we undertake. We aim to build long-lasting partnerships to address our client's unique challenges and develop solutions that align and grow seamlessly with their business objectives.About LeobitLeobit is a full-cycle web, .NET, and mobile app development provider for technology companies and startups in the US and the EU. Our technology focus covers .NET, Azure, AWS, GCP, Angular, iOS, Android, Ruby, PHP, React, and a comprehensive range of other technologies from Microsoft web and mobile stacks. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA) and development centers in Lviv (Ukraine), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).About ClutchClutch is a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform that connects businesses with the best service providers worldwide. Its rigorous evaluation process ensures that clients receive accurate and unbiased information, enabling them to find reliable development partners to fulfill their business requirements.

