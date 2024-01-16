PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kerala on Tuesday for a two day visit received a warm welcome during his one kilometre long road show.

Thousands of people had gathered to give the Prime Minister a warm welcome. BJP president K. Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow on the special vehicle.

Earlier Modi was welcomed at the airport by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and top Kerala officials and state BJP leaders.

This is Modi's second visit to the state in less than two weeks. On January 4, he held a road show in Thrissur city of the state.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will attend the wedding of superstar Suresh Gopi's daughter at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur and then will visit a Ram temple.

He will also inaugurate projects at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Indian Oil Corporation LPG import terminal worth Rs 4,000 crores, before leaving back.

