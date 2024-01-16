Unidas’ Road To IPO: Enhancing Brazil’S Rental Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Unidas, Brazil's third-largest car rental firm, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) to boost its financial power.



CEO Cláudio Zattar highlighted this strategic move to local media, focusing on growth amid high vehicle prices.



Despite fleet renewal challenges, the company projects a 10% revenue increase in 2024. This decision aligns with the continuous expansion of the rental market.



Previously known as Ouro Verde, Unidas was rebranded following its merger with Localiza in 2022, creating a car rental company among the largest in the world.



Canadian firm Brookfield, the owner, steered this change. They bought Localiza's assets for R$ 3.5 billion.



This move positioned Unidas with Brazil's third-largest fleet, comprising around 100,000 vehicles.



Zattar plans to reduce the fleet's average age to enhance profitability. He anticipates that continued high new vehicle prices will impact the rental sector in 2024.







Publicly traded companies in this sector gain a competitive advantage due to access to cheaper resources.



Despite this, Zattar advises a cautious approach, stressing the importance of discipline even with increased capital.



The company's optimism about Brazil's market potential is strong. However, the IPO's timeline remains unspecified.



Zattar believes that the potential tax reform in Brazil could boost investor confidence.



He also sees long-term vehicle rental contracts becoming more appealing due to favorable economic indicators.



The Brazilian Car Rental Association (Abla) predicts a 10% sector growth in 2024. However, they recognize the dependency on the automotive industry and interest rates.



Paulo Miguel Jr., a managing advisor at Abla, notes that economic conditions limit rental companies from expanding contracts.

Partnership with Avis Budget

Unidas is focusing on efficiency and fleet expansion with quality revenue. The heavy vehicle segment, particularly in road transport, is expected to be a highlight in 2024.



Unidas also benefits from a partnership with Avis Budget, enhancing its global client reach.



Ending 2023 positively, Unidas had around 190 rent-a-car stores and 30 used car sales outlets.



Zattar remains optimistic about the company's future as Unidas navigates Brazil's complex car rental market with strategic growth and financial management plans.



By balancing expansion with careful planning, Unidas aims to strengthen its market presence and seize new opportunities.



The company's strategy includes retiring older vehicles to modernize its fleet, thereby improving efficiency and service quality.



In summary, Unidas is poised for growth and market consolidation.



Their focus on strategic partnerships, fleet management, and an anticipated IPO sets the stage for enhanced competitiveness and profitability in the dynamic Brazilian market.



With careful navigation of economic conditions and an eye on global trends, Unidas is well-positioned for future success in the car rental industry.

